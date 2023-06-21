South African-born cryptocurrency exchange and wallet provider Luno has launched Ethereum staking.

“Luno’s staking feature will initially launch in South Africa with support for [Ethereum],” said Luno South Africa country manager Christo de Wit.

“Customers simply open a staking wallet and can earn up to 4% per year in ETH by holding (hodl in crypto-speak) ETH.”

De Wit explained that the reward rate could fluctuate depending on the demand on the network and the number of active validators.

“Rewards will be paid weekly, so you can automatically grow your stake and compound your rewards,” he said.

Rewards are paid in cryptocurrency every five days, and there is no minimum deposit requirement.

There is no fee to stake or unstake, but Luno said it would deduct a staking service from the reward customers receive.

Luno said that while they are staked, customers cannot sell or send their coins, but they can unstake at any time and remove their ether from their staking wallets.

Ethereum switched from its proof-of-work transaction validation system to proof-of-stake in September last year through an upgrade called The Merge.

In April this year, Ethereum added the ability to unstake with the Shangai upgrade.

Luno explained that cryptocurrencies allowing staking use a consensus mechanism called proof-of-stake to securely verify transactions.

Participants’ stakes are used to ensure that transactions are not fraudulent.

There are penalties if you validate incorrect transactions and rewards when you validate correct transactions.

Crucially, staking removes the need for crypto miners to churn through mathematical problems for verification, which is more energy-intensive.

Instead, transactions are validated by those who stake their tokens.

Luno said staking is a way to support the Ethereum ecosystem’s long-term health and contribute to its security and efficiency.

Stated differently, by staking some of your funds, you make the blockchain more resistant to attacks and strengthen its ability to process transactions.

“Staking through Luno removes the technical and financial barriers to entry for ordinary people looking to earn rewards and with no minimum value to stake,” the company said.

“Customers can passively earn crypto without needing technical knowledge to set up staking.”

Luno said that following a rigorous vetting process, it will be working with trusted validators to enable secure staking.

“Operating a validation node is complex,” it stated.

“Which is why Luno is partnering with a specialist that operates validation nodes within all the main proof-of-stake networks to enable staking for its customers.”

Luno highlighted that staking involves two main risks.

Firstly, validators, the people or companies responsible for operating the nodes that verify transactions, must constantly be online for the network to run smoothly.

If there are connectivity issues, this unreliability may attract penalties.

Luno said it is working with partners that have a track record of 99.9% uptime.

Secondly, although rewards are earned for validating good transactions, there is a penalty if bad transactions are approved. This is known as slashing.

Luno said its partners have stringent mechanisms to ensure slashing is incredibly rare.

In the event of slashing, Luno said its staking provider would review and remediate slashing penalties where reasonable.

MyBroadband asked Luno who its staking provider is and will update this article if it provides feedback.

Update: Luno says its staking partner is Blockdaemon.