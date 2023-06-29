Revix freezes almost a quarter of customer crypto deposits

Revix has frozen 24% of customer cryptocurrency deposits after one of its service providers unexpectedly suspended withdrawals.

Fiat cash balances are unaffected by the withdrawal freeze.

“Haru Invest is based in South Korea and is a regulated virtual asset service provider (VASP) in the European Union and licensed as a Money Service Business (MSB) in the United States,” Revix explained.

Haru suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform on 13 June 2023.

Regarding why it took so long for Revix to inform its users and take action, the company said it had to be meticulous in its approach.

“We felt it crucial to take time to gather enough data to get a clearer picture of the scenario,” Revix stated.

“It was essential to gain further clarity and certainty from Haru Invest before sharing this update. This exhaustive evaluation was crucial in helping us derive the most appropriate course of action to best mitigate the obvious adverse impact of this matter.”

Haru posted a notice to investors on 14 June explaining that one of its consignment operators, B&S Holdings (formerly known as Aventus), was found to have committed fraud in a judgement.

“[It] has fraudulently provided management reports containing false information, thereby deceiving the company and our users, we have decided to take immediate legal action,” said Haru.

“As an additional measure to protect our users, we filed a criminal complaint against B&S Holdings today and are planning to file civil action as well.”

Revix said that according to Haru’s official communication, the company’s withdrawal suspension was necessary after discovering irregularities at one of its service partners.

“At Revix, the custodial risks of customer crypto assets are diversified and distributed across several platforms and mechanisms, each independent of the other,” the crypto investment operator stated.

“This includes self-custody, such as cold storage, exchange custody, and collaboration with reputable third-party platforms like Haru.”

Revix said Haru Invest’s role was to provide secure custody of customer crypto assets as a regulated and vetted partner, while simultaneously providing a return that is not linked to the ups and downs of the rest of the market.

Revix said its operations continue as normal.

However, given Haru’s unexpected withdrawal halt, it has no choice but to freeze 24% of crypto asset balances held on the Revix platform as of Tuesday, 13th June, at 02:00 GMT+2.

“This is the proportion of the crypto assets controlled by Revix that are held with Haru,” Revix said.

“This reserved status means that these assets are untradeable and non-withdrawable until we have further information from Haru. We are hopeful that Haru Invest resolves its stated issues with its service provider and that it returns the crypto assets they hold in custody.”

Revix said it would swiftly release the reserved crypto assets if this happens.

“The balance of customer assets — comprising 76% of crypto holdings and 100% of fiat cash balances — are securely held and are within our customers’ control on our platform, enabling them to hold, trade or transfer these assets if desired.”

Revix assured that its team is maintaining an ongoing, active dialogue with Haru Invest.

“These discussions give us confidence that the recovery of assets held by Haru Invest is attainable, thereby unlocking any reserved assets,” it said.

Haru still investigating extent of the damage

Haru recently posted an FAQ to its website responding to questions about the situation with B&S Holdings.

“We are still trying to determine the extent of the losses at B&S,” it stated.

“We do not know the exact amount of assets remaining with B&S, so we ask for your kind understanding that this is taking some time. We will provide an update as soon as we know the exact amount of assets.”

Haru said that assets entrusted to internal asset management teams and other asset managing partners are being returned.

“We have yet to find that any assets managed by the internal asset management team and other asset managing partners have incurred losses,” it assured.

“We can provide an approximate percentage of losses once we have returned all assets under management and the credits and debts have been finalized.”

Regarding plans to sell the company or place it into receivership, Haru said it is trying to recover and return users’ assets.

“The sale of the company’s assets to cover losses is also under consideration, and we are also taking steps to reduce operating costs to prevent further asset losses and outflows,” it said.

MyBroadband contacted Revix for comment, and it declined to provide additional detail.

“At Revix, we, of course, take this situation extremely seriously and are prepared to do everything within our legal purview to retrieve the crypto assets held with Haru,” said Revix CEO Sean Sanders.

“We’re committed to transparency and resolving this situation as quickly as possible.”