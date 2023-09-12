FTX reboot plan in the works

A plan to reboot a new version of the defunct crypto exchange FTX Group may emerge as soon as next year, potentially injecting a jolt of activity back into a market that’s been largely subdued since the platform’s collapse.

More than 75 bidders have been contacted by the FTX estate since May to gauge industry interest in backing a relaunch of the exchange, according to a presentation filed in a Delaware court.

Several parties have submitted bids that are now undergoing due diligence and information sharing, managers of the estate said, with a deadline for any new bids set for 24 September.

FTX was one of the world’s largest digital-asset trading platforms prior to its bankruptcy in November.

It was a key part of the crypto empire controlled by its now-jailed chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who is set to stand trial on fraud and other charges next month.

FTX’s failure, along with sister platforms FTX.US and Alameda Research, triggered an industry-wide fallout that left billions of dollars in assets locked up in customer claims.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all the counts against him.

The FTX estate’s bidding process is considering varying potential structures for a potential “FTX 2.0”, it said.

Any eventual deal could see it negotiate “an acquisition, merger, recapitalisation or other transaction to relaunch the FTX.com and/or FTX US exchanges,” according to the filing.

A stalking-horse bid, referring to the baseline offer that any subsequent bidders must improve upon, is to be selected by 16 October with an amended plan filed by year-end.

Confirmation of the target plan is expected in the second quarter of 2024, the filing said.

A total of $16 billion in customer claims against FTX and its varying companies were filed as of 24 August, with nearly $11 billion in claims scheduled by the estate against the FTX.com and FTX.US exchanges.

Meanwhile, the estate has recovered around $7 billion in assets across FTX’s web of accounts and global entities, the filing said, including $3.4 billion denominated in cryptocurrencies.

The company’s network of 38 properties spread across the Bahamas, once FTX’s home base, has been assigned a book value of $222 million.

The portfolio includes a $151 million compound of condo units and a penthouse inside Albany Marina.