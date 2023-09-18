Telegram adds crypto wallet

Telegram has unveiled an integrated cryptocurrency wallet feature, letting users access their cryptocurrency holdings from within the app.

The feature isn’t available to all users yet; only those who interacted with the @wallet bot will see the crypto wallet section in their Telegram menu in the latest version of the app.

However, Telegram promises to roll it out to more users in November 2023.

“In the new version of Telegram, users who have previously used the @wallet bot now have a section with a crypto wallet in the application menu,” it said.

The addition comes after Telegram and TON Foundation announced a partnership at the TOKEN2049 conference.

The two companies committed to the following:

The @wallet integration will be available to approximately 800 million Telegram users around the globe, barring the US.

Telegram will grant TON projects and associated partners privileged access to advertising on its platform.

TON aims to engage 30% of Telegram’s user base by 2028.

“Now @wallet will have direct access to all 800 million users of the messenger (excluding US citizens) by integrating the service into the menu,” Telegram said.

The integration of @wallet in the Telegram menu forms part of the company’s goal to democratise access to cryptocurrency for its user base.