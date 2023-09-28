South African Masterpass technology owner launches crypto payments

Ukheshe has announced that its Scan to Pay app, formerly known as Masterpass, now supports cryptocurrency payments thanks to a partnership with Xion Global.

According to Ukheshe, Scan to Pay is the largest QR ecosystem in South Africa and is used by more than 600,000 vendors, 14 banks and fintech companies and 94 payment service providers.

Ukheshe acquired Masterpass developer Oltio from Mastercard in 2020, announcing the deal in November of that year.

At the time, it said the deal would strengthen its partnership with Mastercard, combining its ability to solve local market pain points with Mastercard’s global scale, technology and payment expertise.

Its new partnership with Xion Global will seamlessly introduce more crypto payment options to mainstream South Africa through the Scan to Pay app, Ukheshe said.

Ukheshe vice president of loyalty and rewards Tracy-Lee Schoeman (pictured) said the rise of cryptocurrencies had created a new wave of opportunities for performing financial transactions.

“Cryptocurrency payments have the potential to transform the way people transact with lower fees, faster settlement times, and greater financial sovereignty — something Ukheshe is excited to offer through Scan to Pay,” Schoeman stated.

With crypto already available as a payment option at major South African retailers and even spaza shops, Ukheshe said it’s clear that the local market is heading towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency and stablecoin payments.

Xion CEO Ronan Quarmby said approximately 12.5% of South Africa’s population owns cryptocurrency.

“With 83% of these owners falling within the 18–44 age group and 52% using crypto for purchases, it’s evident that web3 payments represent the future of online transactions in the country,” Quarmby said.

To make payments with cryptocurrency, users link their Metamask wallet to the Scan to Pay app.

They can then scan a QR code on their receipt, check the amount, select “pay with crypto voucher”, and complete the transaction in one click.

Xion said that in addition to one-click multi-chain payments, its infrastructure incorporates security features such as AML, KYC, KYB, and KYT to protect against unauthorised funds and deter malicious merchant actions.

It also believes it is poised to spearhead the Web3 payments movement in South Africa through a strategic collaboration with Polygon Labs.

“Xion Global recognised the expansive reach and potential of Scan to Pay, powered by Ukheshe, and this new partnership made absolute sense,” stated Quarmby.

“The solution will be rolled out in phases. Consumers can benefit from gasless USDT (Polygon) transactions during phase 1, expanding to multi-chain payments in phase 2.”

Quarmby said the third phase would offer cashback rewards, loyalty programs, and discounts at specific Scan to Pay merchants, motivating users to incorporate crypto payments into their daily routines.

