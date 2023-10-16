Visa and crypto exchange VALR announce South African partnership

South African cryptocurrency exchange VALR has inked a deal with Visa comprising payment cards and other digital payment solutions.

The companies said they would collaborate on payment solutions that combine VALR’s crypto expertise and Visa’s payment capabilities.

VALR recently obtained approval to offer crypto services in Europe and has applied for licences in Dubai, Mauritius, and South Africa.

The VALR-Visa partnership follows other Visa partnerships with other global crypto asset service providers, including Coinbase, Crypto.com and Circle.

Visa started a crypto consulting service and invested in crypto platforms in a global push for digital currency adoption.

“Visa is a household name in payments, with vast experience and global reach,” said VALR co-founder and CEO Farzam Ehsani.

“A partnership with Visa was a natural step for VALR as we bring more innovative products and services to our customer base.”

Visa South Africa general manager Lineshree Moodley said the companies would work on payment and card products that allow VALR customers to make and receive payments globally using Visa’s network.

“The use cases are vast and we’re looking forward to the collaboration with VALR to provide customers with a unique value proposition,” Moodley said.

