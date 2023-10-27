Lawyers score R185 million payday on South Africa’s biggest pyramid scheme in history — and try to hide it

The liquidators of Mirror Trading International have arranged that they receive a R120-million payment out of the defunct pyramid scheme’s estate before any victims have received a cent.

Lawyers and advocates who worked on the liquidation have been paid over R64 million, a liquidation and distribution account lodged with the Master’s Office in Cape Town shows.

Mirror Trading International (MTI) was a Bitcoin-based network marketing scam that began in South Africa and drew in members worldwide.

MTI made headlines in September 2020 when a group calling itself Anonymous ZA exploited vulnerabilities in the scheme’s poorly-coded website.

Together with a MyBroadband investigative journalist and community members, the group exposed the inner workings of MTI.

In mid-December 2020, MTI CEO Johann Steynberg disappeared while travelling in Brazil, and MTI collapsed. Liquidation proceedings were instituted shortly after that.

Steynberg was arrested in Brazil almost exactly a year later for allegedly showing false identity documents to police.

By sheer stroke of luck, and with the help of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the liquidators recovered 1,281 bitcoins that MTI’s former brokerage, FXChoice, had frozen.

According to FXChoice, it had frozen the funds in June 2020 after detecting suspicious activity on the account and conducting an internal investigation.

The first official warning about MTI, issued by the Texas Securities Commission, only came out about a month later.

Thanks to FXChoice’s swift action and the timing of MTI’s liquidation, the liquidators banked almost R1.1 billion by selling the bitcoins on Luno.

According to the L&D account, the liquidators negotiated Luno down to a 1% trading fee, and the platform earned a cool R10.6 million off of the transactions.

Besides Luno’s commission, the legal fees, and liquidators’ take, the L&D contains proof of payment to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for over R283 million to settle a dispute over unpaid taxes.

It also makes provision for another R29.6 million to SARS in income taxes, calculated at a rate of 8%.

The joint liquidators issued a notice on 13 October that they had filed their first L&D account.

It was available for inspection for 14 days at the Cape Town Master’s Office and the Stellenbosch Magistrate.

MyBroadband contacted the liquidators twice to request a copy, but they did not respond.

A reader in the Cape eventually visited the Master’s Office and provided a detailed report of the document’s contents. They had initially gone to the Stellenbosch Magistrate, but the person with access to the papers was either sick or on leave.

The following table summarises the totals paid to law firms, advocates, and investigators working on the MTI case.