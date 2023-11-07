NFT event attendees suffer eye damage and skinburns after harmful UV lights used in toilets

Numerous people in Hong Kong were admitted to hospital after suffering eye damage and skin burns believed to have been caused by ultraviolet (UV) lights used in bathrooms of the venue where ApeFest was held.

The event — organised to celebrate the Yuga Labs Bored Ape collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and its community — was held from 3 to 5 November 2023.

Several event attendees posted about pain in their eyes and sunburn after the event on Twitter/X.

“Anyone else’s eyes burning from last night? Woke up at 3 a.m. with extreme pain and ended up in the ER,” posted user @Feld4014.

“I woke up at 04:00 and couldn’t see anymore. Had so much pain, and my whole skin is burned. Needed to go to the hospital,” wrote @CryptoJune777.

Adrian Zdunczyk, known in the crypto community for his charts on crypto data, posted that he almost went blind that night.

He advised his friends who were at the festival to get their eyes checked after a doctor told him his eyes had suffered UV damage.

“You’ve likely most literally got your eyes burnt with UV like I did, which requires medication, eye drops, eye protection, antibiotics and specialist care,” he said.

“Don’t ignore this health hazard. Without proper treatment, it may cause long-lasting vision impairment and other serious damage.”

He posted an image of the results of his doctor’s report, which showed he had been diagnosed with “photokeratitis over both eyes, accident related.

Fortunately, he did not suffer serious cornea damage.

“We’ve most likely been exposed to an experience similar to [what] Mount Everest climbers [experience] — snow blindness.”

[For information purposes only] So far, 30 hours since woke up with severe eye burn, I’ve visited emergency hospital and eye clinic and spent there a total of 6 hours. Got diagnosed with “photokeratitis over both eyes, accident related” with prescribed steroid eye drops and eye… https://t.co/qZadVqsQFg pic.twitter.com/5EULptCR4H — Adrian Zduńczyk, CMT (@crypto_birb) November 6, 2023

Zdunczyk said the pain in his eyes was the worst he’d ever felt.

“Waterfall of tears that felt like acid that couldn’t be washed away,” he wrote.

He cautioned that some publications reporting that the issue was caused by lights on a stage were wrong and that it was more likely that the lights in the bathroom were to blame.

Commenting on some of the pictures taken at the event, @atomicthumbs pointed out that the bathroom appeared to have UVC germicidal lamps used as blacklights.

These lights neutralise microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens by deactivating their DNA. They can also be very harmful to humans and animals.

The same user said a similar issue occurred at a Hypebeast event in Hong Kong in 2017 after the wrong lights were fitted in the venue.

“Maybe there’s one guy in the events sector in Hong Kong whose special trick is germicidal lamps,” they said.

“The Sunburn Marauder escapes into the night once more,” they jokingly added.

Another attendee — Twitter user Crypto June — also posted an image of a “melted” Bored Ape design with the caption “Happy Mutant Laser Eye Monday”.

Other users were more serious about the possible health consequences aside from eye damage, pointing out that exposure to UVC germicidal lamps likely increased the victims’ skin cancer risk.

A spokesperson for Yuga Labs told Fortune it was aware of this situation and was taking it seriously.

“We are actively reaching out to those affected to better understand the root cause,” the organisation said.

It also confirmed to MarketWatch that 15 people had reported sore eyes and skin burns after the event.