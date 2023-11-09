Luno launches Cardano staking

Luno has launched staking for the Cardano blockchain’s ADA cryptocurrency, allowing customers to get rewarded with weekly payouts for helping to verify transactions.

Cardano is Luno’s second staking option after it launched similar functionality for Ethereum in June 2023.

The Cardano network verifies transactions using a method called proof-of-stake, which requires validators to ensure that only valid transactions are recorded on the blockchain.

“Staking is a secure and easy way to passively grow your ADA investment — you simply create a staking wallet and can earn up to a maximum of 3% per year in ADA by holding (hodl, in crypto-speak) the coin,” said Luno South Africa country manager Christo de Wit.

“The reward rate will fluctuate depending on the demand on the network as well as the number of active validators. Rewards will be paid weekly, so you can automatically grow your stake and compound your earnings.”

Staking rewards are paid in ADA — the native cryptocurrency of the Cardano network.

“Cryptocurrency is volatile and ADA, as with any other cryptocurrency, may decrease in value due to market fluctuations,” Luno warned.

“Before investing in or choosing to stake any cryptocurrency, Luno recommends that customers should always do their own research and exercise good judgment.”

It should be noted that your investment will only grow if the price per ADA token remains stable (or increases).

Cardano staking rewards steadily inflate the ADA token supply, which means the token’s market capitalisation must increase for people’s investments to grow.

ADA does have a maximum token supply cap, which is currently set at 45 billion tokens. There were 35 billion ADA tokens in circulation as of November 2023.

Luno explained that while coins are staked, customers cannot transact with their coins, but they can unstake at any time and remove coins from their staking wallets.

There are no minimums to start staking.

With Cardano’s proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, validators are rewarded each time they verify a set of transactions, but can also be penalised for validating wrong transactions.

Luno customers who stake are not only rewarded with ADA tokens every week, they’re also contributing to the security of the Cardano network.

The company said it partnered with a leading staking service provider, which has been rigorously vetted to offer ADA staking.

“Even though we use a third party validator to provide the Staking Services, your staked cryptocurrencies are not transferred to a third party,” Luno’s terms and conditions state.

“Luno will continue holding these cryptoassets on your behalf and you remain the beneficial owner of your cryptocurrencies in accordance with our Terms of Use.”