South African crypto exchange adds US stocks and ETFs like Nvidia and S&P500

Luno has announced the launch of international tokenised stocks and ETFs, which will be available for investment in early August 2025.

This will offer South Africans easy access to more than sixty of the world’s most valuable US-listed companies and indices, without needing to transfer funds offshore or wait for US trading hours.

Luno said this was a first-of-its-kind offering in South Africa and enables its customers to invest in the largest global equities like Apple, Alphabet, Nvidia, and the S&P 500, using South African rands.

This means customers do not need to pay foreign exchange fees to convert rands to US dollars. Instant settlement is also available, with no lock-in periods, meaning assets remain liquid.

Fractional shares are also available. For example, instead of paying almost R4,000 for a whole Apple share, customers can buy a portion, making global investing more affordable.

Any dividends earned from tokenised stocks are automatically reinvested into the same asset, compounding returns and helping customers grow their wealth.

Luno said it takes a 1% fee on transactions. Tokenised stocks will be available to customers in South Africa, with plans to expand to Nigeria and other African markets.

“Until now, access to global financial markets has been locked behind red tape and legacy systems,” said Christo de Wit, country manager for South Africa at Luno.

“With tokenised stocks, we’re offering South African investors easy access to global investments any time of the day or night.”

While major international exchanges have launched similar offerings in recent weeks, Luno said it was the first to pioneer this for African markets.

Luno explained that when buying stock tokens, customers are not buying the actual stocks — they are buying a token that represents the stock, recorded on a blockchain.

Tokenised stocks on Luno are backed by the actual underlying shares, which are held in regulated custody by Backed in a similar setup to that of a stablecoin.

“All underlying assets are held by regulated financial institutions,” Luno said regarding questions about how tokenised stocks are regulated in South Africa.

“Security is paramount. Every tokenised stock is fully collateralised by real shares held in custody through partnerships with regulated financial institutions.”

Luno said this launch marks its evolution from a cryptocurrency exchange to a comprehensive digital wealth creation platform.

“We want our customers to be able to seamlessly manage a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies and tokenised traditional assets within a single, trusted ecosystem.”

US dollar private credit tokenised investment

Farzam Ehsani, VALR founder and CEO

Luno rival VALR also announced a tokenised investment this week with the launch of the Garrington Capital USD Private Credit Token (USDPC) on its platform.

VALR said it was the only crypto exchange in Africa to offer this product, and that it was delivering institutional-grade investment opportunities to its global user base.

“Initially offered to VALR’s institutional clients, USDPC is now accessible to all customers through VALR’s over-the-counter desk,” it said.

VALR explained that USDPC is a yield-bearing crypto asset that represents a tokenised interest in the Garrington Private Credit Strategy, managed by Garrington Capital.

“The Strategy invests in a diversified portfolio of senior secured, asset-backed private loans across North America, targeting annual returns of 8–10%,” it said.

“The token, issued by RainFin, offers stablecoin holders, asset managers, and businesses a unique opportunity to diversify portfolios, protect against currency risk, and access consistent, risk-adjusted returns with low correlation to traditional markets.”