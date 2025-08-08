Crypto wallet surge in South Africa

Cryptocurrency wallet use is increasing in South Africa, with players like Luno and Binance seeing increased demand in the country and substantial growth among their user bases.

Crypto wallets offer a secure platform through which investors can store the private keys for their cryptocurrency transactions.

Luno’s South Africa country manager, Christo de Wit, said app installs have grown by more than 10% year-on-year, adding that the growth it has seen in 2025 coincides with overall optimism in the industry.

“Year-on-year, Luno’s growth in new users surpassed 25% and active customers on the platform also grew by more than 20%,” he said.

“This growth in both new and actively transacting customers on Luno coincides with overall optimism in the industry, in addition to product expansion and new features.”

De Wit said Luno has launched several new features over the past year, including more than 30 new digital assets, six staking wallets, and more than 44 tokenised US stocks.

The latter, launched on 4 August 2025, has seen significant demand and includes tokenised stocks like Microstrategy (MSTRx), Nvidia (NVDAx), Palantir (PLNTx), and Tesla (TSLAx).

“Luno’s tokenised stocks attracted over $390,000 (R6.9 million) volume within the first three days,” he stated.

“More than 2,200 customers bought tokenised stocks on Luno in the first three days, and the most popular stocks by USD volume were MSTRx, NVDAx, PLTRx, and TSLAx.”

Binance’s Larry Cooke told MyBroadband that the Binance Wallet has seen significant momentum in 2025, reflecting the growing demand for self-custody and Web3 participation.

“The number of active users has increased notably this year,” said Cooke.

“In May, Binance Wallet reached a record $5 billion (R89 billion) in daily trading volume, accounting for over 95% of volume across the 12 largest crypto wallets tracked.”

He said a key driver behind its momentum in 2025 was the launch of Binance Alpha Points, which resulted in an overnight spike of 58% in daily active users.

“In just 24 hours, trading volume surged from $48 million (R851 million) to $118 million (R2.1 billion),” said Cooke.

He added that industry-wide trends, such as the number of wallets holding at least $100 (R1,772) in Bitcoin increasing by around 25% year-on-year, have helped support its growth.

“Binance Wallet remains the most-used self-custodial wallet, with a 2025 market share ranging between 67% and 80%, underscoring strong user demand and Binance’s leadership in the space,” said Cooke.

Crypto payments boom in South Africa

Carel van Wyk, MoneyBadger CEO

South African crypto payments provider MoneyBadger powers crypto payment systems within wallets, such as Binance Pay, Luno Pay, and VALR Pay.

It also provides the systems that Pick n Pay uses to accept Bitcoin payments in-store. The retailer introduced Bitcoin as a payment method at all of its stores in February 2023.

“MoneyBadger was formed when Pick n Pay wanted to add Bitcoin payments to its point-of-sale systems,” said MoneyBadger CEO Carel van Wyk.

“Thanks to advances in Bitcoin payments technology, specifically the Bitcoin Lightning network, we were able to deliver a working prototype that performed phenomenally well.”

Exchanges Luno and VALR recently expanded the systems that their payment systems support, enabling cryptocurrency payments at more South African merchants.

Luno Pay lets customers transact using crypto at 31,000 South African merchants, thanks to its partnership with Zapper.

It said the partnership enables its customer base to make payments to vendors like FlySafair, fuel stations, and educational institutions.

Luno customers can use the Luno Pay app anywhere Zapper QR codes are offered as a payment method, which can be done at points of sale or online and is valid for transactions up to R100,000.

“We are delighted to be the first crypto asset service provider in South Africa to collaborate with Zapper,” said Luno business development manager Tarris Arnold.

“Currently, the biggest use case for crypto in South Africa is investment, but the ability to pay at such a wide variety of merchants using crypto is a giant step closer to the original vision of using crypto to pay for goods and services.”

Zapper CEO Mike Bryer said the company’s partnership with Luno forms part of its mission to help merchants grow by adding over five million more South Africans to the payment network.

VALR also recently progressed in enabling its customers to make crypto payments, which they can do using one of eleven cryptocurrencies on the GeeWiz e-commerce platform.

To pay with digital assets, VALR customers can choose the “Pay with crypto” option at checkout and select “VALR” as their provider.