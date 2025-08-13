Finance minister Enoch Godongwana makes important announcement about cryptocurrency regulations in South Africa

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says he does not intend to draft a comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange control exemption framework.

Instead, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will publish a framework later this year that will cover the issue of cross-border crypto asset transfers.

This comes after the Pretoria High Court ruled in May that South Africa’s antiquated exchange control rules do not apply to cryptocurrencies and require urgent reform.

In addition to having strong words for the Reserve Bank regarding its failure to regulate cryptocurrency properly, Judge Mandlenkosi Motha also ruled that cryptocurrency was not money.

“Cryptocurrency is not money. The construction that cryptocurrency is money, by looking at the definition of money, which includes foreign currency, is strained and impractical,” Motha ruled.

“Cryptocurrency is an asset that is bought and sold. There are practical challenges and implications if cryptocurrency is viewed as money.”

Motha cited an academic article that SARB and FinSurv put before the court, which said cryptocurrencies are nothing more than code on a digital ledger.

“Thus, they exist anywhere and everywhere and have a global nature,” the article stated.

Motha had little sympathy for South Africa’s central bank and financial regulators’ lack of a comprehensive framework to govern crypto assets.

“Cryptocurrency has been in existence for over 15 years; one cannot say SARB has been caught napping,” he said.

“In the same way, intellectual property rights had a niche carved for them in exchange control regulations, cryptocurrencies need some legislative attention.”

Motha’s ruling effectively exempted crypto assets from South African exchange controls until new exchange control regulations are introduced. However, SARB appealed the judgment.

Godongwana’s feedback on the topic was in response to Parliamentary questions from Wendy Alexander, a DA MP in the Standing Committee on Finance.

He said SARB will publish a framework this year after concluding engagements with National Treasury and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

This framework will cover the business activities of crypto asset service providers (CASPs) where value is externalised and repatriated through crypto assets.

Examples of CASPs include cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Luno, and VALR, as well as investment platforms like Altify and crypto payments integrator MoneyBadger.

SARB’s new crypto framework

Mandlenkosi Percival Motha, Judge to the Gauteng division of the High Court

Godongwana said that SARB’s new crypto framework would contain parameters, conditions, administrative responsibilities, and the reporting requirements applicable to cross-border transactions in crypto assets.

These elements will ensure that there is no regulatory arbitrage or illicit financial flows through these types of crypto transactions that CASPs may undertake on customers’ behalf.

“Further, the National Treasury is currently engaging the SARB on updating and strengthening the exchange control legislative framework to enable the above framework,” Godongwana said.

“The National Treasury, through the Financial Regulators Steering Committee, comprising the SARB, FSCA, Prudential Authority and the National Treasury, will coordinate further discussions.”

Godongwana also reiterated the events that had laid the foundation for SARB to develop a new crypto asset framework for South Africa.

He said the Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group (IFWG) released a position paper on crypto assets, highlighting three primary risks:

Money laundering and terrorist financing — the Financial Intelligence Centre jurisdiction

Consumer protection and market conduct — the Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s jurisdiction

Circumvention of exchange controls — the Financial Surveillance Department’s jurisdiction

As of December 2022, CASPs are deemed accountable institutions under the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, meaning that FICA obligations apply to them.

Godongwana said CASPs are already regulated for anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism, and combating proliferation financing.

On 19 October 2022, the FSCA declared crypto assets financial products under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act.

Licensed financial services providers rendering advice or intermediary services related to crypto are subject to the full range of requirements under the FAIS Act and the subordinate legislation unless exempted from any requirements.

Lesson for South African financial regulators

If the Supreme Court of Appeal does not overturn Motha’s ruling, it would be a significant setback for FinSurv.

In 2021, FinSurv came down hard on South African banks to restrict how people may purchase cryptocurrency from offshore exchanges.

As a result of the crackdowns, banks banned customers from using their payment cards to buy cryptocurrency from overseas exchanges.

FinSurv also told MyBroadband at the time that any transfer of cryptocurrency out of South Africa was a criminal offence under existing exchange control regulations.

This includes transferring assets from your own self-hosted wallet to individuals overseas or to decentralised exchanges.

Regulators further warned that “staking” crypto assets could have tax and exchange control implications, though they did not clarify these implications.

MyBroadband asked FinSurv detailed questions about this in 2021. While it did provide feedback on the mechanics of what was permitted, it did not explain the legal basis for its stance.

When El Salvador declared Bitcoin legal tender in 2021, MyBroadband asked SARB whether this means it would be considered foreign currency in South Africa.

This was based on a statement from regulators that the exchange control regulations define foreign currency as any currency that is legal tender elsewhere in the world but not in South Africa.

“The SARB has not taken a final position on the extent to which crypto assets may or may not fall within the definition of foreign currency as contemplated in the Exchange Control Regulations, 1961,” it said at the time.

Notably, El Salvador reversed its decision in 2025 following pressure from the International Monetary Fund. While Bitcoin may still be used for payments, it is no longer legal tender.

Having it both ways

Lesetja Kganyago, South African Reserve Bank governor

SARB’s argument now that cryptocurrency should be treated like money for exchange control purposes is a typical example of South African regulators wanting their bread buttered on both sides.

The Revenue Service wants to tax gains on cryptocurrency trades and investments at the maximum possible rate as if it were regular money.

However, SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago and other Reserve Bank officials have refused to even acknowledge them as “currency”.

As early as 2018, former SARB deputy governor Francois Groepe said that they didn’t regard cryptocurrencies as currencies or securities.

In fact, they preferred that the term “cryptocurrency” not be applied to them and that people instead call them “cyber tokens”.

Kganyago expressed an updated view in 2021, stating that cryptocurrencies are more accurately described as “crypto assets”.