One of the world’s biggest cryptocurrencies under attack

Prominent privacy-focused blockchain Monero is reportedly undergoing a 51% attack from Qubic, a cryptocurrency project founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, the creator of NXT and co-founder of IOTA.

A 51% attack occurs where someone controls more than half of the consensus power on a blockchain. which could allow them to rewrite its history, censor transactions, and double-spend cryptocurrency.

Launched in 2014, Monero (XMR) is a top-50 cryptocurrency by market capitalisation according to CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. All XMR tokens in issue are worth around $4.7 billion (R83 billion).

Therefore, if proven true, Ivancheglo’s claim that Qubic was able to seize control of the blockchain’s consensus mechanism is significant.

Like Bitcoin, Monero uses a proof-of-work algorithm to validate transactions. In November 2019, it switched from the CryptoNightR algorithm to RandomX.

Both algorithms were designed to resist mining with application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), specialist hardware which dominates Bitcoin mining.

With proof-of-work, speed is measured as the number of solutions, or hashes, a miner can generate per second, and is commonly called hashrate.

In simple terms, a 51% attack on a proof-of-work blockchain requires the attacker to control over half of the hashrate active on that network.

According to the MIT Digital Currency Initiative, pseudonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto assumed in his seminal whitepaper that acquiring 51% of Bitcoin’s hashrate would be impossible.

As a result, Nakamoto did not consider the economic incentives behind a 51% attack. However, theoretical thinking about 51% attacks has evolved in the last five years.

A plethora of alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) with wildly differing market capitalisations have launched.

This has made 51% attacks against altcoins realistic because only a small proportion of miners from larger coins need to switch to a smaller coin to control 51% of the smaller coin’s network hashrate.

However, Qubic’s attack appears to be the inverse of this, with a much smaller project with a $300 million (at the time) market cap attacking a large and well-established blockchain.

Hacker war

“The path to Monday’s success was a two-part battle,” Qubic said in a statement announcing its achievement.

“The first attempt at a pure 51% hashrate dominance was met with fierce resistance, including a sustained DDoS attack that Qubic’s infrastructure weathered for over a week.”

Qubic said this “hacker war” highlighted the resilience of its decentralised network, which remained operational despite outages to peripheral services.

“The final, successful push began on 11 August with the deployment of a more sophisticated selfish mining strategy,” Qubic said.

“This technical tactic, which proved effective with slightly less and at times more than 51% of the total hashrate, involved the Qubic pool secretly mining blocks and withholding them.”

Qubic said that the sudden appearance of orphaned blocks on the Monero network in the days before its announcement was evidence that its strategy worked.

“This tactic allowed the Qubic pool to gain a disproportionate share of the block rewards and, ultimately, the network’s consensus.”

$100,000 per day

Charles Guillemet, Ledger CTO

Charles Guillemet, CTO of hardware wallet maker Ledger, said that sustaining the attack cost an estimated $100,000 (R1.8 million) per day.

“Monero was long targeted by governments and three-letter agencies, and is already banned from most major centralised exchanges,” said Guillemet.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by volume, delisted Monero on 20 February 2024. In South Africa, only AltCoinTrader lists Monero.

“The Qubic mining pool has been amassing hashrate for months and now controls a majority of the network. A major chain reorganisation was detected on the morning of 12 August.”

Guillemet said that while such an attack was potentially lucrative, it threatens to destroy confidence in the Monero network almost overnight.

“Other miners are left with no incentive to continue, as Qubic can simply orphan any competing blocks, effectively becoming the sole miner,” he said.

“In effect, a $300 million market-cap chain is taking over a $6 billion one. Monero’s options for recovery are limited, and a full takeover is now possible and even likely.”

Qubic said its intentions were not destructive. “The end goal is for the Monero protocol’s security to be provided by Qubic’s miners,” it said.

“This way, the rewards would be funnelled through Qubic’s pools, bringing higher profitability and creating a new, higher incentive landscape for Monero miners.”

Sceptics, price action

While Monero’s price has declined by around 10% since Monday, with several exchanges halting deposits and withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, it is down over 40% since 26 May 2025.

“We want to sell mined $XMR, if the exchanges enabled deposits that would be great,” Ivancheglo posted on Twitter in the aftermath of the attack.

Sceptics of Qubit’s claims said there was no evidence it had actually gained 51% control of Monero’s hash power and that the project was merely trying to pump up the value of its own crypto token.

Several hours after his initial Twitter/X post, Guillemet also raised questions. “Qubic almost immediately halted its selfish-mining attack on Monero, claiming it had ‘chosen not to take over Monero yet,’” he said.

“This raises questions about whether they can actually sustain such an attack. During the reorganisation, Qubic also disabled its API, fueling suspicion about the true extent of its hashrate.”

Guillemet explained that executing a significant reorganisation of a blockchain demands huge computational power, theoretically at least 33% of the network to make it profitable.

“Qubic’s motives remain unclear. Do they intend to seize control of Monero? Launch double-spend attacks? Or simply showcase their computing capabilities?” he asked.

“They may be unable to capture consensus outright, but their demonstrated hashrate is enough to execute impactful reorganisations through selfish mining. What’s most alarming is the shadowy nature of Qubic’s motives.”

Ivancheglo dismissed the sceptics. “Funny how many people say that there was no 51% attack because there are no signs of one,” he said.

“Of course there are no signs, we told you we wouldn’t harm anybody — and we didn’t.”