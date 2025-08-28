SARS is coming after these tech-savvy taxpayers

Sixpence CEO Carel de Jager says the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is monitoring cryptocurrency investors and will eventually tax crypto gains as any legitimate asset class.

He believes that many cryptocurrency investors in South Africa will soon receive letters from the taxman, demanding an audit of their finances.

Speaking to 702, De Jager noted that, of six million people holding cryptocurrency in South Africa, only around 17,000 have declared their crypto assets.

“I think finally now, after many years, we’re seeing where this is going to end,” he said.

“It’s going to end in the same way as any other legitimate asset class, whether that’s shares, stocks, securities, commodities, or foreign companies.”

He explained that cryptocurrency isn’t as new as many people believe, as Bitcoin has been around since 2008. However, he added that the technology is incredibly complex and moving rapidly.

“It took a few years to actually start zooming in on this asset class,” said De Jager.

“So, I think this tax gap might have been very small in the beginning, but it’s definitely growing very fast, and now Sars has its eye on it.”

He said the fact that only 17,000 people disclosed their cryptocurrency assets its telling about the nature of cryptocurrency investors.

“I think a lot of them try to invest in crypto with the idea of being a little bit below government surveillance and trying to get away with big gains while staying under the radar,” said De Jager.

“That is, unfortunately, a big misconception. Sars definitely has its eye on it, and I think there’s a lot of poeple that might receive letters very soon.”

He explained that most people investing in crypto do so through exchanges, which require them to provide ID and know your customer documents.

“It is legitimately treated as any other investment class because the Financial Conduct Authority have declared it as a monetary interest,” said De Jager.

“All of these exchanges have to register under the Financial Intelligence Centre, which means they are now financial institutions and are treated as such.”

He said this means that exchanges must report to the regulator or comply when the regulator issues them with section 46 notices or similar demands.

However, this wasn’t always the case. There was a long period where crypto exchanges weren’t treated as financial service providers.

De Jager added that the early guidance surrounding cryptocurrency regulations provided by SARS is very vague.

“The clarity that we’ve received from Sars lately, like maybe in the last two or three years, has given us a lot of clarity,” he said.

“Before that, it was really anyone’s guess as to how you should actually treat this.”

Nonetheless, he warned that reconciling the transactions and crypto investor have made on exchanges to produce a financial report for their tax submission can be very complex.

Taxman using AI to detect non-compliance

In June 2024, Jashwin Baijoo, the strategic investment and compliance head at Tax Consulting SA, said Sars has access to all banking records and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect non-compliance.

Baijoo said the regulator also had access to the trading logs from various cryptocurrency trading platforms operating in South Africa.

He explained that, when Sars requests an audit for an individual, the letter it sends is now accompanied by a set of supporting document templates that the individual must complete and comment on.

“One of those is a transactional log of all bank transactions. SARS inserts a column saying ‘put your comments in here,'” said Baijoo.

“You can see that’s being processed by AI because the narrative from the bank statement is still there.”

He added that this appears to be required when the revenue service has detected a risk. The letter taxpayers receive will only say risk detected, but Sars won’t disclose what the risk is.

“That’s when taxpayers need to lawyer up because there’s something that Sars has directed. As soon as you get that notice, chances are Sars is coming after you for some degree of non-compliance,” said Baijoo.

“It could be a transaction that was maybe an inbound payment and not correctly declared five years ago, or maybe it’s R20 million that you hold on Luno.”