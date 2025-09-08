South African company with a Bitcoin treasury wants to raise R11 million from investors

Altvest Capital has announced that it plans to change its name to African Bitcoin Corporation (ABC) and embark on various capital-raising initiatives in the coming months to buy Bitcoin.

This comes after Altvest announced on 21 February 2025 that it had acquired 1.00464 bitcoin (BTC) as part of its long-term treasury management strategy. Bitcoin was trading at around R1.8 million.

The company said it would continue to monitor its bitcoin holdings in light of market conditions and regulatory developments.

It assured that shareholders would be kept informed of any material developments relating to this strategic treasury allocation.

“Building on its initial BTC acquisition, the board of directors of Altvest is pleased to announce the formal adoption of its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy,” it said.

“Under the strategy, the company will accumulate and hold bitcoin to preserve value, hedge against inflation, and increase long-term shareholder exposure to Bitcoin’s potential upside.”

Altvest’s board believes this strategic shift will position Altvest as Africa’s first Bitcoin Treasury company and offer shareholders long-term value anchored in a resilient and globally liquid asset.

“The board is also of the view that its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy is aligned with the company’s core mandate of democratising access to alternative investment opportunities,” Altvest said.

“The company’s existing income-generating operations and legacy investments, including asset management and other services to Altvest Credit Opportunities Fund, Umganu Lodge, and Bambanani, will continue uninterrupted.”

Altvest said this structure ensures that shareholders will benefit from the upside of its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy and the earnings profile of its established operations.

“Shareholders are advised that the JSE does not at this time have any regulatory framework in place to regulate issuers investing in crypto assets,” Altvest stated.

“Once such a regulatory framework has been put in place by the JSE, the company undertakes to adhere thereto.”

For Altvest’s first capital raise to acquire more Bitcoin, the company said it plans to issue 1,000,000 ordinary shares at R11 each. At the current price of R1,977,632 per Bitcoin, this will allow Altvest to buy over 5.56 BTC.

Metric Altvest capital raise Initial Raise R 11,000,000 Price per Share R 11.00 New Shares Issued 1,000,000 ordinary shares Bitcoin price R1,977,632 per BTC (8 September 2025) Capital raise BTC value 5.56220773 (8 September 2025) Phase 1 Target Raise R 210 million total (via tranches)

Altvest Capital operating expenses exceeding revenue

On 2 June 2025, Altvest Capital released its audited annual financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2025.

The results showed that Altvest generated revenue of R7.6 million, primarily from asset management and administration fees.

Altvest reported operating expenses that were almost four times greater than its revenues at R29.4 million. It also reported R1.7 million in interest expenditure.

Altvest’s cash flows from operating activities show that the group had a net cash drain of R26.3 million from its operating activities.

Despite the poor cashflow performance, Altvest reported a R86.2 million fair value gain in its income statement for the 2025 year, resulting in a net profit of R48 million.

A fair value gain is a line item on the income statement that shows an increase in an asset’s value within the group.

An increase in the value of a company’s assets represents a profit on paper. However, there was no exchange of goods or flow of cash.

The R48 million profit reported in the company’s income statement is therefore only due to a book entry.

Altvest stated that the significant fair value gain related to an increase in the value of the Altvest Credit Opportunity Fund (ACOF), a private credit fund.

The ACOF’s value was increased by R90.8 million, almost doubling the fund’s valuation over the reporting year to R222 million.

Altvest stated that the fair value gain was primarily due to the ACOF’s improvement in its loan book performance, higher interest income and lower default rates.

The ACOF increased its net revenue significantly, from a negative R220 million to a positive R11.5 million.

However, its expenses also increased significantly. It experienced a R7 million impairment of loans and operating expenses of R21.3 million.

This resulted in the ACOF reporting a significant increase in its net loss before tax, from R7 million to R16.9 million.

The one-year valuation increase in the ACOF investment was more than double ACOF’s entire revenue, despite the fund’s net loss deepening by 143%.

The total value of the ACOF currently stands at R222 million, six times greater than its total revenue.

Altvest CEO remuneration

Stafford Masie, Altvest Capital chairman and self-proclaimed Bitcoin maximalist

What is striking about Altvest’s latest financial results is the large salary its founder and chief executive officer, Warren Wheatley, received.

Over the 2025 financial year, Wheatley received a guaranteed base salary of R5.4 million and a R2.6 million bonus. This resulted in a total pay package of R8 million.

This exceeds the group’s total revenue of R7.6 million. It is uncommon for any company to pay a single individual more than what the whole company generates.

Altvest’s board of directors, led by self-proclaimed Bitcoin maximalist and IT sector veteran Stafford Masie, dismissed criticism of Wheatley’s remuneration.

“Over the past three years, Altvest’s net asset value (NAV) per share has increased more than 13-fold, growing shareholder equity from R8.5 million to R126 million with minimal dilution,” the Altvest board stated.

“We are a listed investment company. As such, NAV growth and long-term capital appreciation are the primary performance benchmarks, not annual revenue, which can misrepresent performance in investment-led businesses.”

According to the board, Wheatley played an instrumental role in the company’s NAV growth through his leadership and significant personal financial support, including:

Over R26 million in direct capital injections.

A R75 million personal guarantee, including pledging his own Altvest shares, his personal assets and underwriting operating costs.

“These contributions have ensured financial resilience and allowed Altvest to execute on its long-term growth strategy,” the Altvest board stated.

While Altvest’s audited financials confirm that Wheatley earned R8 million in the most recent financial year, the board said this must be viewed in full context:

His 4-year average salary is R2.5 million, the lowest among peers in the listed financial sector.

His compensation is performance-based, tied to agreed targets; most notably, the dramatic NAV growth.

Wheatley drew a zero salary in the 2024 financial year.

“We firmly believe that isolating a single year’s remuneration without considering the full strategic, financial, and historical context does a disservice to stakeholders seeking an honest understanding of our business.”