South African crypto company at the centre of lawyer’s murder provisionally liquidated

Controversial crypto trading company NTC Global Trade Fund has been provisionally liquidated, News24 reports.

This comes after 26 of the company’s creditors approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in November 2024 with the liquidation application.

After a prolonged legal battle, the court ordered in favour of the creditors and gave 6 November 2025 as the return date for interested parties to show cause why the liquidation should not be made final.

NTC took R484 million in customer deposits between March and November 2023, which it claimed it would use to conduct cryptocurrency arbitrage.

Arbitrage involves the strategic buying and selling of different cryptocurrencies on various exchanges around the world to make quick profits.

While it is possible to execute profitably, arbitrage requires keeping a keen eye on the market and prices across exchanges to be effective, as well as having mechanisms to minimise transfer costs.

NTC claimed it had a proprietary bot that would automatically make profits of 0.32% to 4% per trade.

At the time of the court’s ruling, NTC still owed investors about R262 million of the R484 million it took from them.

NTC has come under the public spotlight after one of its legal representatives, Bouwer van Niekerk, was murdered in his firm’s office in Johannesburg.

Four suspects arrived at the Saxonwold office of SmitSew Attorneys and Conveyancers pretending to be potential clients. Two went into a boardroom with Van Niekerk, shooting and killing him.

The suspects remain free, and no arrests have been made in connection with what is believed to have been a targeted hit.

Van Niekerk was appointed by NTC director Thabo Letopa and successfully fought a preservation order against the company.

He also helped prevent the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) from forfeiting R176 million in cash spread across 35 accounts linked to Letopa and his companies.

Business rescue and death threats

Bouwer van Niekerk, an insolvency lawyer involved with NTC

Van Niekerk advised Letopa to place NTC under business rescue. However, the preservation order held up this process until NTC convinced the court to overturn the preservation order in March 2025.

This would allow the company to distribute what funds it had left to creditors. In that ruling, the court found that the NPA had failed to prove NTC was an unlawful scheme.

In more recent court filings, former business rescue practitioner Kurt Knoop testified that an initial investigation pointed to NTC being a Ponzi scheme.

Van Niekerk had allegedly received death threats after looking into the possibility. His murder sparked an outcry from civil rights organisations, opposition political parties, and a prominent businessperson.

Two other insolvency lawyers — Cloete and Thomas Murray — were also gunned down in 2023. No arrests have been made for their murders either.

In light of Van Nierkerk’s murder, NinetyOne CEO Hendrik du Toit criticised the South African government for its failure to get crime under control.

“Unfortunately, our government is too feeble and too infiltrated by criminals and thieves to save us,” he said in a post on LinkedIn.

“It is time for citizens to stand up for law and order. Many people died for our democracy, we cannot let thieves and gangsters take over our beloved country.”

Du Toit’s sharp criticism was considered uncharacteristic for someone of his prominence.

Senior South African businesspeople have generally avoided such stern and direct calls to action against government failures, likely to avoid negative impacts on their business and careers.