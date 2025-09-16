Liquidator who worked on biggest pyramid scheme in South Africa dead

Riaan van Rooyen, one of the liquidators appointed to the Mirror Trading International (MTI) estate, was taken to hospital by ambulance and declared dead on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

Little is known about the circumstances of Van Rooyen’s death. MyBroadband has learned that Van Rooyen was found at the bottom of the stairs in his apartment.

Initial reports were that Van Rooyen (pictured above, right) was found dead. However, feedback from his liquidator colleagues suggested otherwise.

“The joint liquidators request that you contact the hospital near Bloubergstrand, where Riaan van Rooyen was for an apparently routine medical procedure or examination,” they stated.

“The joint liquidators are not aware that anything sinister happened.”

MyBroadband contacted the hospital, but it refused to release any details. It explained that it could only release information to family members.

However, we learned that the official statement from the joint liquidators appeared to be inaccurate. Van Rooyen was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, and his death was classified as unnatural.

We contacted the police station looking into Van Rooyen’s death, but an officer on duty said they currently had no details they could share.

Van Rooyen founded Investrust Insolvency Practitioners in 2007 after starting his career in insolvencies in 1988 with Coopers & Leybrand.

In 1991, Van Rooyen joined the Pretoria Master’s office, where he worked for six years before starting his own firm, Van Rooyen Fisher Trustees.

Van Rooyen was one of the first liquidators to begin working on the MTI case when the scheme started collapsing towards the end of 2020.

Mirror Trading International (MTI) was the biggest pyramid scheme ever operated in South Africa. One estimate found that at least 39,193.3 bitcoins were deposited into the scam over its lifetime.

Even using the most conservative estimates for the scheme’s value at the time of its collapse, at least R14.7 billion worth of bitcoin flowed through it.

This dwarfs all other South African pyramid and Ponzi-type schemes for which estimated deposits are available, including Krion, Travel Ventures International, and Africrypt.

Mirror Trading International

Riaan van Rooyen (second from left) with colleagues at an auctioneer’s meet and greet in 2019

MTI launched in 2019 and drew in members worldwide by promising average monthly returns of 10%. It also offered ways for members to earn substantial bonuses by recruiting more people into the scheme.

MTI collapsed in December 2020 after its CEO, Johann Steynberg, disappeared while travelling in Brazil.

However, the writing had been on the wall for weeks before then, with several members reporting that withdrawals were not being processed or took extremely long.

Shortly after withdrawals stopped in December 2020, MTI was placed in provisional liquidation. A final liquidation order was granted soon thereafter.

Steynberg resurfaced almost exactly a year later when he was arrested in Brazil for using a fake ID, and MTI was ultimately declared a pyramid and Ponzi-type scheme in April 2023.

Steynberg died in April 2024 of a pulmonary thromboembolism while under house arrest, awaiting his extradition hearing.

MTI’s liquidators are currently pursuing claims against perpetrators and victims of the scheme alike in South Africa and around the world, in the hopes of recovering more money for the estate.

They have already recovered close to R1.1 billion with the help of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, mostly by sheer luck.

This was thanks to MTI’s former brokerage, FXChoice, freezing 1,281 bitcoins in June 2020 after detecting suspicious activity on the account and conducting an internal investigation.

The first official warning about MTI, issued by the Texas Securities Commission, only came out about a month later.

Thanks to FXChoice’s swift action and the timing of MTI’s liquidation, the liquidators banked over a billion rand by selling the bitcoins on Luno.

A substantial portion of that has already been spent on court cases, inquiries, and summonses issued worldwide.