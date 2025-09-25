Important information about crypto tax crackdown in South Africa

Senior manager for tax consulting at Forvis Mazars South Africa, Evádne Bronkhorst, says the taxman likely won’t look for exact numbers surrounding crypto transactions when evaluating declarations.

This comes after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) released its draft Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) regulations for public comment last week.

Speaking to 702, Bronkhorst explained SARS’ new reporting framework and its implications for cryptocurrency holders in the country.

“The idea behind this is to provide for the automatic exchange of tax-relevant information on crypto assets, thereby extending the tax net and also ensuring that crypto gains are appropriately taxed,” she said.

“There are certain thresholds that are prescribed. The regulations are proposing to focus on specific crypto assets, specifically your cryptocurrency and your non-fungible tokens.”

She added that the regulations focus on reportable persons, for which a tax residency must be verified.

“From a source perspective, it will be persons that are tax resident in South Africa and the threshold, if I recall, is somewhere I think above $50,000, or in the region of that amount,” said Bronkhorst.

“There is a monetary threshold.”

She added that she believes the regulations’ intentions are to collect more granular information to ensure compliance.

“Currently, there are about six million South Africans who have invested in crypto assets, but approximately only 500,000 of those are declaring their gains and paying tax on them,” said Bronkhorst.

She also believes that the move to regulate the asset class could help open cryptocurrency up to a broader market in South Africa.

Until recently, the asset class has been largely unregulated in South Africa, deterring local investors who are more risk-averse.

“Uncertainty in tax policy can be detrimental to the South African economy, and I think it’s high time that there is some regulatory development in this regard,” said Bronkhorst.

“I hope this is only some of the more regulatory certainty regarding crypto assets.”

Days of informal recordkeeping and selective disclosure are gone

Wiehann Olivier, partner at Forvis Mazars

According to Forvis Mazars partner Wiehann Olivier, South Africa’s adoption of the framework shows its commitment to international standards in financial transparency and regulating digital assets.

“This development will reshape the operational, compliance, and strategic priorities of Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs), while also ushering in a new era of accountability for taxpayers,” he said.

Olivier leads Forvis Mazars’ fintech and digital assets division in South Africa. He says the regulations place CASPs at the centre of the compliance framework.

CASPs include exchanges, brokers, and wallet providers. They will be obligated to collect and report detailed information on crypto transactions.

“The scope is broad, covering not only traditional cryptocurrencies but also stablecoins and certain NFTs,” adds Olivier.

“CASPs will need to ensure their systems can support both regulatory and tax reporting obligations in parallel. The reputational and financial risks of non-compliance are significant.”

He reiterated SARS’ stance that failing to meet reporting obligations will result in penalties and enforcement actions under the Tax Administration Act.

“CASPs that do not adapt may face market exclusion or consolidation,” he said.

For taxpayers, Olivier said the regulations provide the clarity that has long been needed in the cryptocurrency taxation space.

“With SARS set to receive granular transaction-level data, under-declaration and omission will become increasingly risky,” he warned.

“Taxpayers, especially those with significant crypto holdings, must now ensure that their records are accurate, complete, and defensible.”

This involves reconciling historical transactions, determining gains, and understanding the tax implications of staking, lending, and other crypto activities.

“The days of informal recordkeeping and selective disclosure are over. Crypto-assets must now be treated with the same level of diligence as traditional financial instruments,” said Olivier.

Where taxpayers have excluded crypto income from previous tax returns, SARS’ Voluntary Disclosure Programme (VDP) offers a structured and protected route to compliance.

“The VDP allows individuals and entities to disclose previously undeclared income voluntarily, potentially avoiding hefty penalties and criminal prosecution,” explained Olivier.

“Forvis Mazars encourages taxpayers who may be affected to consider this route before SARS begins enforcement based on CARF data.”



