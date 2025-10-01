Luno wins MyBroadband 2025 Crypto Exchange of the Year Award

Luno is the winner of the MyBroadband 2025 Crypto Exchange of the Year Award, cementing its position as South Africa’s top crypto exchange.

This award is based on a comprehensive survey conducted by MyBroadband, which included questions to determine how effective and easy an exchange is to use, as well as its popularity, reliability, and trustworthiness.

Luno was found to be the clear winner of this survey, with nearly 65% of all respondents determining it to be their preferred choice for investing in cryptocurrency.

Based on this survey and its results, Luno is the deserving winner of the MyBroadband 2025 Crypto Exchange of the Year Award.

South Africa’s top exchange

Luno has been supporting investors with new ways to trade and manage their wealth since 2013.

It has built a reputation for excellent customer support and a focus on providing improved security, with multi-layered processes to protect against threats.

This stellar service is possible thanks to being backed by Digital Currency Group (DCG) and having access to the company’s considerable resources.

DCG is one of the most active investors in the digital currency industry, with considerable investments in over 200 companies in 35 different countries.

This support, combined with Luno’s dedication to revolutionising the digital currency industry, has ensured its position in the South African digital finance sector.

Exciting future

Luno won’t rest on its laurels with this award and will continue to refine its services in aid of its goal to help chart the future of digital finance in South Africa.

This dedication to excellence is why Luno is the deserving winner of the MyBroadband 2025 Crypto Exchange of the Year Award.

