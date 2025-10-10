Crypto company with South African founders in R34.5-billion talks with Mastercard and Coinbase

BVNK, a London-based fintech startup co-founded by a group of South Africans, is in talks with Mastercard and Coinbase about a roughly $2-billion (R34.5-billion) acquisition, Fortune reports.

According to the report, the terms, winning bidder, and final price have yet to be finalised. However, the sale price is between $1.5 billion (R17.3 billion) and $2.5 billion (R43.1 billion).

Founded in 2021 by Jesse Hemson-Struthers, Donald Jackson, Chris Harmse, and George Davis, BVNK is business-to-business stablecoin payments startup. Davis exited BVNK in 2024.

In 2022, BVNK closed a $40 million Series A funding round at a $340 million post-money valuation.

Tiger Global, the venture capital firm behind Takealot, and which invested in Bidorbuy and Private Property, led the funding round.

Other investors included The Raba Partnership, Avenir, Kingsway Capital, Nordstar, Concentric, and Base Capital.

A $50-million Series B funding round in December 2024 doubled the company’s valuation and added a new group of investors to the crypto startup.

These included Haun Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Scribble Ventures, and DRW VC. Existing investors Avenir and Tiger Global Management also participated.

In May 2025, Visa Ventures invested an undisclosed amount in BVNK. Most recently, Citi also invested in the company for an undisclosed sum.

Hemson-Struthers, a South African and BVNK’s chief executive, said the company’s ambition has always been to accelerate global money movement with stablecoins.

“We’ve been building infrastructure that makes it easy for businesses to send, receive, exchange, and store stablecoins and fiat funds,” said Hemson-Struthers.

BVNK’s infrastructure is technology agnostic and enables the movement of funds across fiat payment rails and blockchains.

Through BVNK, companies can hold hundreds of different currencies and crypto assets and send funds worldwide.

Hemson-Struthers said stablecoins represent a path to efficiency, product innovation and new revenue for payment companies.

However, companies face a challenge as payments at scale don’t come naturally with blockchain.

“Over the last 5 years, we’ve built our own stablecoin infrastructure at BVNK to solve the problems we faced as we scaled to over $8 billion in annualised volumes,” he said.

“These kinds of payment optimisations save a lot of time and hassle. They’re now part of Layer1, our self-custody stablecoin infrastructure.”

South African founders

Jesse Hemson-Struthers (middle), BVNK CEO

Hemson-Struthers, Jackson, and Harmse are originally from South Africa with storied careers in various industries.

Hemson-Struthers is a serial entrepreneur who founded SAcamera, an online photography store, in 2004. He sold the business to MIH Internet, which integrated it into Takealot.com.

Jackson began his career as a freelance programmer. In 2007, he joined Clickatell as a senior engineer, and from 2013 to 2014 he was a technical director at Cellfind.

Harmse worked at various investment firms in his career, including Renaissance Capital, BNP Paribas, and Centaur Asset Management.

In 2020, Harmse joined Coindirect, a cryptocurrency exchange that Hemson-Struthers founded in 2017.

Coindirect was shut down in 2021 and its business-to-business operations effectively rebranded into BVNK, while bringing Davis and Jackson on board.

This also resulted in a large number of South Africans working for the company, even though it is officially headquartered in London. According to LinkedIn, at least 104 of BVNK’s over 400 staff are in South Africa.

Regarding the company’s name, co-founder and former chief product officer George Davis told Sifted in 2022 that the “horrifically cheesy history” behind BVNK is that it means “turning banking upside down”.