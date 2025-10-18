Crypto payments becoming mainstream in South Africa

Cryptocurrency exchanges Luno and Binance recently announced the integration of service providers into their payment platforms, which allows thousands of South African merchants to accept crypto payments.

At the same time, South African crypto payments startup Ezeebit has emerged from stealth mode, with iStore, Scoin, Diesel, Amiri, Le Creuset, Al Capone Premium, Ritual, and Court Order already using it.

Luno Pay’s most recent addition was support for Scan to Pay, which boasts 700,000 merchants in South Africa. Meanwhile, Binance announced the integration of Zapper into Binance Pay on 9 September.

The rollout of Scan to Pay and Zapper across crypto payment platforms in South Africa was enabled by MoneyBadger, a South African fintech that simplifies cryptocurrency payments for businesses.

Scan to Pay–supported merchants include Vodacom, MTN, MultiChoice, Takealot, Makro, Shoprite, Checkers, South African Airways, and Engen.

It also supports Pick n Pay, but the retailer was also an early adopter of MoneyBadger’s technology and has been accepting Bitcoin payments through CryptoQR since November 2022.

Luno Pay has processed over 48,000 completed payments across more than 1,600 merchants, representing a transaction volume of over R28 million. It said 70% of Luno Pay users are repeat customers.

“We’re moving from niche acceptance to the mainstream, giving our users the freedom to spend their crypto anywhere,” said Christo de Wit, the Luno country manager for South Africa.

“South Africans are increasingly moving from holding Bitcoin as an investment vehicle to using their Bitcoin for day-to-day expenses,” said MoneyBadger’s co-founder and CEO, Carel van Wyk.

“Luno Pay’s adoption of Scan to Pay expands the number of places where South Africans can pay with Bitcoin significantly, and we believe it will benefit everyone.”

Binance said it has seen a significant surge in crypto payments adoption in South Africa, with tens of thousands of new users signing up and a rapid increase in transactions.

“The expansion reflects a broader trend of crypto adoption in the country, where consumers are exploring digital currencies as part of everyday payments,” Binance stated.

Hype giving way to practicality and utility

Jonathan Katz, Ezeebit COO and co-founder

Ezeebit co-founder and chief operating officer Jonathan Katz told MyBroadband they agree that crypto and stablecoin payments are steadily moving into the mainstream.

However, this time it is in a practical, utility-driven way rather than the speculative hype of previous years.

“Real businesses are now using digital assets to solve tangible problems: faster settlement, lower fees, and easier cross-border payments,” said Katz.

“Merchants care less about ‘crypto’ as a concept and more about what it enables — instant, borderless, and cost-efficient transactions that fit seamlessly into their existing operations.”

When asked whether they believe there will ever come a time where businesses don’t automatically convert crypto payments into fiat currency or stablecoins, Katz said it would happen eventually.

“In the short term, conversion to fiat or stablecoins will remain the norm because businesses need price stability and predictable accounting,” he said.”

“Most merchants also need to retain a significant portion of their revenue in local currency to cover operating expenses.”

These include salaries, suppliers, rent, and taxes, which means instant or same-day conversion remains essential. However, they expect this to evolve over time.

“As treasury tools, hedging products, and regulatory clarity improve, some merchants will start holding portions of their digital revenue, particularly in stablecoins, as working capital or for diversification,” he said.

“We’re already seeing this trend emerge in sectors like cross-border services and Web3.”

Asked about the biggest obstacles and opportunities for crypto payments in South Africa, Katz said that the main hurdle remains education and trust.

“Many still associate crypto payments with trading volatility, when in reality stablecoin rails can be as seamless and low-risk as any modern payment system,” he said.

“On the other hand, South Africa presents one of the strongest opportunity landscapes on the continent.”

South Africa has a tech-savvy population, high smartphone penetration, and an advanced financial system ready to adopt faster, cheaper payment rails.

“With growing regulatory clarity and merchant demand, the conditions are set for South Africa to lead Africa’s next phase of digital payments innovation,” he said.