Samsung car battery offers 500km range with 20-minute charge

Samsung has introduced a high-energy battery cell that delivers a driving range of up to 600km and can fast charge.

“With a 20-minute charge, you can have a driving range of up to 500km – which is 80% of the capacity,” said Samsung.

The mass production of this battery is slated for 2021.

The company also unveiled an “integrated battery module” concept with a 10% decrease in component units and weight compared to the currently-produced models.

A conventional EV battery module which consists of 12 cells has a capacity of 2-3kWh.

An “integrated battery module” has more than 24 cells with a capacity of 6-8kWh, which makes it an “adequate module in the fully-fledged high-capacity EV era”.

The module also shows a higher safety level thanks to its advanced electro-mechanical design.

