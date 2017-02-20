Beware of these unsafe plug adapters in South Africa

The Safehouse Association has released a list of substandard, unsafe electricity products in South Africa.

The association is an industry initiative which aims to protect consumers, exposing unsafe products and services.

It said there are many substandard electricity products and services available in South Africa.

“These products are usually at lower prices than compliant products, and you could be attracted to acquiring potentially-dangerous products and services,” it said.

These products can cause injury or death and can damage or destroy assets.

Unsafe electrical products in South Africa

The substandard, unsafe electrical products sold in South Africa – detailed below – do not comply with compulsory standards, making them illegal.

“Distributing such products is a criminal act, yet unscrupulous suppliers can distribute them with apparent impunity,” it said.

Unsafe plug socket

The design of internal components, not visible to the buyer or user, can result in arcing, temperature rise, and fire.

This product does not pass the regulatory tests SANS 164-1 and SANS IEC 60884-1.

The socket has been reported to the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) and the National Consumer Commission (NCC).

Unsafe multiplug adapter

This product fails regulatory tests SANS 164-1, SANS 164-2, and SANS 164-6.

Loss of proper electrical contact, damage to the pins of the inserted plug, and exposure of a live plug pin, leading to overheating, fire, and electrocution of the user, are all possibilities.

This product has been reported to the NRCS and the NCC.

Unsafe extension cord

This extension lead displays no evidence of having been tested or approved for sale.

The core wiring of the cord appears to be copper, a good conductor of electricity.

On closer examination, though, the conductor turns out to be copper-coated aluminium.

This conductor has an electrical resistance measurement of 190 Ohms instead of the regulatory 19 Ohms, placing it at risk of overheating and catching fire.

The product also fails three other compliances required by regulations. It has been reported to the NRCS and the NCC.

Unsafe plug adapter

This product displays an SABS test report number, implying its conformance with regulations. However, it does not pass the single pole insertion test.

Consequently, a plug can be inserted as illustrated below, rendering the exposed pin live when connected to a supply of electricity.

Anyone touching the exposed pin will be electrocuted. This product has been reported to the NRCS and the NCC.

Unsafe adapter Type R-36

This plug-in adapter poses many risks, including overheating and electric shock if the pins are touched on plug insertion.

The malfunctioning of the protective shutter can allow entry of single metal objects and there is the risk of live pins being exposed on entry.

Unbranded and plug-in adapter Type AP-02

The adapter shown below poses many risks, including electric shock.

There is no earth-leakage protection, live pins are exposed on entry, and there is no identification on the product.

“This product design is dangerous and has been banned for many years,” said the Safehouse Association.

Unsafe plug-in adapter type R-38

This product can suffer from overheating and problematic functionality.

The entry holes are too small, which can cause possible damage to the plug, and a malfunctioning protective shutter can allow entry of single metal objects.