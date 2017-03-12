Air pollution restrictions will cause massive price hike – Eskom

Eskom has warned that stricter air pollution regulations set to kick in from 2020 could result in tariff increases of between 8% and 12.5% over and above existing annual increases, the Sunday Times reported.

The installation costs of pollution controls would come to almost R500 billion, said Eskom. Operational costs would also increase by R13 billion per year.

The statement follows the National Energy Regulator of South Africa approving Eskom’s request to raise tariffs by 2.2% in the 2017/18 financial year.

The power utility has asked the government to extend the deadline for the implementation of the restrictions by five years.

Under the restrictions, Sulphur Dioxide (SO 2 ) emissions for Eskom’s Matimba and Medupi coal-powered plants must be reduced seven-fold.

SO 2 emissions are measured in milligrams (of Sulphur Dioxide) per cubic metre (of air) – mg/m3.. Currently, emissions of 3,500mg/m3 are allowed. The new restrictions require that these be reduced to 500mg/m3.

Eskom currently only has plans to install flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) technology at its new Medupi and Kusile power stations.

It planned to install FGD at Medupi six years after each of the six units came online, and at Kusile as each unit was commissioned. This means the earliest FGD unit would only be in place at Medupi in 2022.

Environmental groups warned that 3,700 people in the Lephalale area could die if Eskom’s application is successful, stated the report.

Now read: Eskom tariff hike approved