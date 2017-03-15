A Matrix reboot is in the works – Report

According to sources at the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is developing a reboot of The Matrix.

Development of the reboot is in the early stages and Zak Penn is reportedly in talks to write a treatment for the film.

Penn has done script work on a number of big films, including The Avengers and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan is a potential candidate for the lead role in the reboot.

The Wachowski siblings, who wrote and directed the original movie, are reportedly not involved in the new project.

Original Matrix star Keanu Reeves told Yahoo! Movies he would be interested in participating in a Matrix reboot, but only if the Wachowski siblings wrote and directed the film.

