Eskom moves ahead with nuclear plans – Report

Eskom is moving forward with plans for a new nuclear power plant in the Eastern Cape, according to a report by the City Press.

The project still requires two approvals and is receiving little government funding, despite its estimated cost set to be in the billions.

Acting general manager of Eskom’s nuclear build programme Loyiso Tyabashe said Eskom is continuing with preparations for a new power plant in Thyspunt while it waits for the outstanding approvals.

According to the report, the project has received heavy criticism from citizens living near the proposed site.

The power plant is expected to have an installed capacity of 4,000MW and will reportedly require a direct investment of between R20 billion and R30 billion.

Speaking to the City Press, Tyabashe said if the Thyspunt site is not approved, Eskom plans to construct the nuclear power plant on an alternative site at Duynefontein in the Western Cape.

The news comes after Eskom said local air pollution restrictions will cause massive price hikes, with coal-powered plants large contributors to the problem.