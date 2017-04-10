Tesla launches new roof-mounted solar panels

Tesla has unveiled its new streamlined roof-mounted solar panels, made by Panasonic.

While the company still aims to create solar roof tiles for homes, the large roof-mounted panels offer the advantages of solar energy without the need to replace your roof.

The panels have integrated front skirts and no visible mounting hardware, offering a clean, streamlined design.

The solar panels are also integrated with Tesla’s Powerwall batteries, allowing them to provide energy during outages.

Speaking to Electrek, the company said it would begin production of the new panels later this year, and will use them for new residential projects.