Tesla Solar Roof pre-orders launched

Tesla has opened pre-orders for Solar Roofs based on the tiles it unveiled last year.

Installations will begin in the US from June 2017, with installations outside the US expected to begin in 2018.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said their aim is to produce solar installations which look better than normal set-ups and offer better insulation.

The solar tiles that make up the system consist of three parts:

Tempered glass – durable and impact resistant.

– durable and impact resistant. Colour louver film – allows cells to blend into the roof while exposing them to the sun.

– allows cells to blend into the roof while exposing them to the sun. High-efficiency solar cells – produce energy, even during high-temperature days.

Tiles are guaranteed for the lifetime of your house.

Tesla said its Solar Roof is more affordable than conventional roofs because it can pay for itself by reducing electricity costs.

“The typical homeowner can expect to pay $21.85 per square foot for Solar Roof,” said Tesla – excluding incentives and where 35% of the tiles are solar to generate $53,500 worth of electricity.

Tesla’s pre-order page includes a cost calculator which estimates the price of installing a solar roof based on your floor area, number of storeys, and electricity bill.