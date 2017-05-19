Mercedes-Benz enters residential solar market

Mercedes-Benz Energy and Vivint Solar have announced they will bring the Mercedes-Benz home energy storage system to the US.

The companies will introduce a joint offering that provides Mercedes-Benz batteries and Vivint Solar’s energy systems.

For Vivint Solar, this is the first collaboration to integrate batteries with its offering.

This will also be Mercedes-Benz Energy’s first collaboration with a US solar provider.

The storage systems are based on the battery technology used in Mercedes-Benz’s electric and hybrid vehicles.

Each energy storage system will consist of modular 2.5kWh batteries that can be combined to create a system as large as 20kWh.

Vivint Solar will customise each system based on the customer’s needs.