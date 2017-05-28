Brian Molefe returning to Eskom is unlawful – DA

The DA has filed an affidavit in response to Eskom’s argument that Brian Molefe never resigned as Eskom CEO, according to a report in the City Press.

Eskom argued that Molefe should return to the company as CEO in order to correct the R30-million pension payout he received when he left the company in 2016.

Eskom said the R30-million payout was a mistake, as Molefe was too young to receive the retirement payout.

The DA said Eskom’s decision to allow Molefe to return to the company is an exercise of public power and could be challenged on the basis of rationality.

Statements released by Eskom board chairman Ben Ngubane and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown provided conflicting reports on Molefe’s departure from the company.

Eskom’s claims of Molefe being on “unpaid leave” conflict with public documents, including statements published by Brown and Molefe.

Both the DA and EFF recently expressed their opposition to the reinstatement of Molefe and said they would take urgent action against the decision.

The ANC has also condemned the recent statements by Brown and Ngubane, saying their representations amounted to perjury.