Brian Molefe removed as chief executive of Eskom

Brian Molefe is no longer the group chief executive of Eskom, the power utility announced on Friday.

Fin24 reported that Molefe will also no longer serve as a director on the board of Eskom.

An Inter-Ministerial Committee earlier instructed the Eskom board to rescind the employment contract of Molefe.

This followed Molefe’s recent reappointment to the position of Eksom CEO after a short time as a Member of Parliament.

The ANC, DA, and EFF expressed their opposition to the reinstatement of Molefe and condemned statements made by him regarding his return to the company.

Eskom claimed that Molefe did not resign from the company and was on “unpaid leave”, a story which conflicted with several public documents.