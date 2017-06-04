The circus act continues – Brian Molefe challenges his dismissal as Eskom CEO

Ex Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is not done with the power utility yet, and is challenging his dismissal.

Fin24 reported that Molefe has served papers on Eskom and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown regarding his removal from the company.

Molefe was dismissed as CEO of Eskom this past week, following his brief reappointment to the position.

Molefe was also asked to vacate his position as a director on Eskom’s board.

This followed his “resignation” from Eskom earlier in the year so he could become an ANC member of parliament.

The report stated that neither Molefe nor Eskom responded to requests for comment.

Molefe previously stated that he originally did not resign from Eskom and was on “unpaid leave”, a story which conflicted with several public documents.

This was after the ANC, DA, and EFF expressed their opposition to the reinstatement of Molefe and condemned statements made by him regarding his return to the company.