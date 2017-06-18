Why Eskom’s chairman quit

Ben Ngubane quit as Eskom board chairperson because the man he wanted as CEO of the company was not appointed, according to a report by the City Press.

The report stated that Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown rejected Ngubane’s request for Zethembe Khoza to be made acting CEO after ex-CEO Brian Molefe left Eskom.

Ngubane threatened to report Brown to President Jacob Zuma if she did not accept the man he wanted, stated the City Press.

“The minister told him to go right ahead,” stated the report.

Khoza, a non-executive Eskom board member, was appointed as interim board chairperson after Ngubane’s sudden resignation.