Former Eskom acting CEO must face disciplinary hearing – Law firm

The Sunday Times has reported that law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr suggests that former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko face a disciplinary hearing.

In March it was revealed that the stepdaughter of Koko received contracts for her company worth R1 billion from Eskom.

Koketso Choma was appointed as a director at Impulse International in April 2016, after which it received eight contracts from the division of Eskom which Koko headed up.

Impulse International received R1.8 billion in total deals from Eskom, of which R1 billion came after Choma was a director at the company.

Koko left Eskom in May to allow Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr to complete its probe into the conflict of interest regarding the deals.

The Sunday Times reported that the firm’s report suggests that, apart from the disciplinary hearing, all contracts awarded to Impulse International after Choma joined should be investigated.

The investigators further believe that Koko tried to lie to them about Choma’s involvement.