Eskom to implement stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 09:00 on Tuesday 10 March 2020.

This follows after the power utility began stage 1 load-shedding at 09:00 on Monday 9 March, with this period of controlled power outages now set to end at 05:00.

“Eskom will continue implementing Stage 1 load-shedding until 05:00 tomorrow,” Eskom said. “Load-shedding will then increase to Stage 2 from 09:00 tomorrow.”

The company added that load-shedding is likely to continue for the rest of the week due to further delays on a number of generation units that were expected to return to service on Monday 9 March 2020.

“They will now only return during the course of the week. This has put additional pressure on the system and necessitated an increase in the stage of load-shedding,” Eskom said.

Ageing infrastructure and unplanned breakdowns

Eskom said that its load-shedding schedule may change at short notice due to the volatility of the national power grid and the ageing power generation infrastructure.

“As the ageing fleet is currently constrained, unpredictable, and vulnerable, we advise South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice should there be any unexpected change in the generation system perforamnce,” Eskom said.

“We urge every South African to co-operate in managing electricity consumption with care to help us minimise load-shedding.”

Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 12,371MW as of 16:10 on 9 March and planned maintenance outages were at 4,729MW.

Eskom appealed to customers to save electricity and reduce the risk of load-shedding going forward.

