Eskom stage 4 load-shedding implemented

Eskom has announced it will increase load-shedding to stage 4 from 14:00 today following additional breakdowns.

Eskom said Koeberg Unit 1 tripped, and has been disconnected from the grid because of a fault on the turbine side, and confirmed that the nuclear reactor remains safe.

“The teams are investigating the root causes of the fault, and will advise of the remedy as soon as it is established,” said Eskom.

“The loss of approximately 930MW unit puts further strain on the generation fleet, necessitating an increase in the stage of load-shedding.”

Prepare for more load-shedding at short notice

Eskom said that its ageing fleet is currently constrained, unpredictable, and vulnerable.

“We advise South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice should there be any unexpected change in the generation system performance,” said Eskom.

“Demand has also risen incrementally since January.”

Eskom asked customers to continue to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand by doing the following:

Keep your morning shower short.

Take food out of the freezer for dinner and put it in the fridge to thaw.

Set air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23 degrees celsius.

Switch off your geysers over peak periods.

Unplug your cellphone charger before you leave the house.

Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

Set your swimming pool pump to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

Turn off computers, copiers, printers, and fax machines at the switch at the end of the day.

“We urge every South African to co-operate in managing electricity consumption with care to help us minimise load-shedding,” said Eskom.

“We thank you for your co-operation and understanding so far.”

