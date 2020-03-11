Eskom stage 4 load-shedding – No end date given

Eskom has announced it will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 09:00 today, 11 March.

Load-shedding shifted to stage 4 on Tuesday afternoon after a fault occurred on the turbine section of Koeberg Unit 1. The unit was subsequently disconnected from the grid.

“The loss of approximately 930MW in Koeberg puts further strain on the generation fleet, necessitating an increase in the stage of load-shedding,” Eskom stated.

The power utility emphasised that the nuclear reactor remained safe.

“The Seawater Circulating Water Pump was damaged, and it is expected that repairs will take a number of days before the unit can be brought back into operation,” Eskom said.

Eskom did not state a time or date when stage 4 load-shedding would be stopped.

Unplanned breakdowns

Eskom said unplanned breakdowns or outages stood at 12,046MW on Tuesday afternoon, while planned maintenance outages were at 6,155MW.

Eskom advised South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice because its ageing fleet is currently constrained, unpredictable, and vulnerable.

It added that demand for electricity had risen since January.

“We urge every South African to cooperate in managing electricity consumption with care to help us to minimise load-shedding,” Eskom said.

