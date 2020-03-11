Eskom stage 4 load-shedding until Friday

Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will continue until Friday.

Load-shedding shifted to stage 4 on Tuesday afternoon after a fault occurred on the turbine section of Koeberg Unit 1. The unit was subsequently disconnected from the grid.

“The loss of approximately 930MW in Koeberg puts further strain on the generation fleet, necessitating an increase in the stage of load-shedding,” Eskom said at the time.

Eskom said the a faulty pump on the Koeberg Unit has since been fixed and is running again.

“Eskom is in the process of obtaining regulatory approval in order to synchronise the generating unit back to service by Sunday.”

It added that South Africans can expect load-shedding, at various stages, into the weekend.

Unplanned breakdowns

Eskom said unplanned breakdowns or outages stood at 12,046MW on Tuesday afternoon, while planned maintenance outages were at 6,155MW.

Eskom advised South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice because its ageing fleet is currently constrained, unpredictable, and vulnerable.

It added that demand for electricity had risen since January.

“We urge every South African to cooperate in managing electricity consumption with care to help us to minimise load-shedding,” Eskom said.

Now read: Eskom wins price battle court case