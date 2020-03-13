Eskom load-shedding – What to expect this weekend

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 3 load-shedding until 23:00 on Friday 13 March 2020.

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 07:00 on Saturday 14 March, and Eskom said it would keep the public apprised of future developments.

This comes after the power utility implemented a period of stage 4 load-shedding from Wednesday 11 March.

“Due to a drop in demand going into the weekend, coupled with improving generation system performance, Eskom is currently implementing Stage 3 load-shedding until 23:00,” Eskom said.

“Tomorrow we will start implementing Stage 2 load-shedding from 07:00.”

The company added that Koeberg Unit 1 will be synchronised onto the grid on Saturday, a day earlier than it initially expected. This will help to increase generation capacity and ease the scale of load-shedding.

Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 11,995MW as of 16:40 on 13 March and planned maintenance outages were at 4,708MW.

“As the ageing fleet is currently constrained, unpredictable, and vulnerable, we advise South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice should there be any unexpected change in the generation system performance,” Eskom said.

Koeberg Unit 1 tripped

Eskom provided an update on the national grid earlier today, stating that Koeberg Unit 1 was manually tripped due to a drum filter being clogged by marine life.

“The reason for the manual trip was as a result of increasing temperature on the secondary side of the plant, due to degraded heat removal (or cooling) capability,” said Eskom.

The degraded performance was because the pump that remained in service was “supplying a heat exchanger that was degraded and not able to sufficiently remove heat”.

“The circulating cooling water system pump that tripped was due to [a] low level in the suction pit as a result of the drum filter that was clogged by an acute ingress of marine life (jellyfish and fish),” said Eskom.

It stated the Koeberg units are typically able to survive a trip of one circulating cooling water system pump.