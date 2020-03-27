Eskom to focus on critical services during lockdown

Eskom has announced that it will focus on providing critical services during South Africa’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

“Eskom will prioritise what we deem as critical services during the lockdown period due to limited resources,” the power utility stated.

As a result, Eskom will prioritise its response to power failures or any emergencies posing a danger to the public, like low-hanging conductors.

Essential maintenance, prepaid token-related, or meter reading enquiries will also be focus areas.

“Eskom is implementing these contingency plans as an effort to keep the lights on while minimising the risk of infection of the COVID-19 coronavirus to employees, their families, and customers who may physically interact without staff,” the utility stated.

Precautionary measures

Eskom further elaborated on broad measures to protect its employees and members of the public from the spread of the virus.

“In addition, our employees will be equipped with their regular personal protective equipment (PPE) and necessary preventative tools against the COVID-19 coronavirus,” it noted.

“They will also apply the relevant hygiene protocols should they be required to perform duties inside a customer’s home.”

Eskom said that its customer service hubs will be closed during the lockdown and that customers should contact the utility through the following channels:

Eskom Contact Centre – 086 003 7566

– 086 003 7566 Email – [email protected]

– [email protected] SMS line – 35328

– 35328 Eskom App

Eskom recommended that customers make payments for their March electricity bills by using electronic means where possible.

Prepaid customers are advised to purchase vouchers via electronic channels.