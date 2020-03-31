Zimbabwe pays off Eskom debt

Zimbabwe has paid the $33 million debt it owed to South Africa’s Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the country’s energy minister said.

“We will now have to re-engage for additional power supplies,” Fortune Chasi, the minister, said by phone on Monday.

“Our attention will now turn to settling our debt with Mozambique.”

Eskom has electricity capacity available should Zimbabwe, which has suffered daily power cuts for months, request additional supply.

“At this point we have excess capacity, about 7,500 megawatts is available. That’s due to the lockdown,” Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha said by text message.

