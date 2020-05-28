“Load rotation” and power outage warning for Joburg

City Power has warned Johannesburg residents that they should expect more power outages and “load rotation” due to an increase in electricity demand.

“City Power would like to warn and urge our customers to use electricity efficiently to avoid the likelihood of increased outages during the cold winter season, and minimize the possibility of load rotation in some hotspot areas,” the municipality said in a statement.

“With the winter season knocking, City Power is already experiencing capacity constraints in most areas, especially where illegal connections are on the rise.”

“We are projecting the demand for electricity to increase and the power system is forecast to be tight in the coming weeks,” it said.

In anticipation of unplanned outages due to the electricity grid being overloaded, the municipality has increased its substation transformer capacity to a maximum level and made resources available for quick response to power outages.

“The power outages are normally caused by high demand for electricity usage during the cold months of winter, which leads to network overloading,” City Power said.

According to the municipality, growing informal settlements are illegally connecting to electricity infrastructure and overloading the grid beyond capacity.

Subsequently, part of City Power’s strategy for the winter season will be to remove the illegal connections in hotspots where the electricity grid is projected to be overloaded.

Load rotation schedule

City Power said that it will implement load rotation (controlled power cuts) in areas that are experiencing regular power outages caused by overloading.

“This is done to prevent the whole substation from blowing up,” City Power said.

“The load rotation will be implemented every day between 16:00 and 22:00 only in areas where our monitoring suggests our infrastructure is under severe strain and pressure.”

City Power noted that illegal connections are increasing in both townships and suburbs, and warned that it will immediately disconnect any illegal connections found by its workers and will take legal action against customers who bypass meters or who do not pay for their services.

Affected hotspots

Areas which are likely to be affected by outages and load rotation due to overloading and illegal connections are detailed in the table below.

Region Areas Region A Rabie Ridge Ext.5: Unity Street. Lerato Street, Letwaba Street, Kanana Ext.4: Parliament Street, Masakhane Circle, Peter Mokaba, and Katanang. Region B Kyasands, Kilmore Crosby, Lismore Crosby, California Crosby, Ashanti Street Crosby, From Hamilton to Harmony Street Coronationville, Zama Impilo Riverlea, and Kathrada Park. Region C Wild Plum Street Fleurhof, Main Reef Rd between Reid Rd and Houtkapper Rand Leases, Albertina Sisulu between Eider Rd and Transport Avenue, Clubhouse Dr Car Caddie Goudrand, Matholesville, Tshepisong, Leratong Village, Schlapo Street Groblerspark, Van Der Linde between South Rd and Greenshank Groblerspark, Progress Rd between Kingsley Street and Corlett Dr, Groblerspark: Albertina Sisulu between South Rd and Corlett Dr Princess, All streets around Princess, Hoogenhout Street Westgate, Park, Pannevis, and Patriot Street Westgate Park, Beyers Naude Dr from Braam Street to Peter Rd Honeydew, and Beyers Naude between Short Street and Deysel Rd. Region D Klipvalley Rd, Dlamini Ext 2, R558 Protea, Slovoville, Chris Hani Rd Protea South, Diepkloof Hostel, Jabavu Home Care, Moroka, Phiri, Chiawelo, Snake Park Island Block 1. 2, and 12, Waterworks Protea, Mbambisa Street Klipspruit, Tsolo Street Klipspruit, Mofokeng Street Klipspruit, Mokoena Street Klipspruit, Basil Zuma Orlando East, Protea South Region E Sheridan Street Riverpark, 5th Avenue and Vincent Tshabalala Rd Alexandra, 20th Avenue and Vincent Tshabalala Rd Alexandra, Chariots of fire Tsutsumani Ext 8, Shibobo Street Ext 7 Tsustsumani, 2nd Street Wynberg, 3rd Street Wynberg, Grinville Street Lombardy West, Florence Mophosho Street from 14th Avenue to 18th Avenue Alexandra, Setswetla and Silvertown Alexandra Region F Mai Mai, Mangolongolo Informal Settlement, George Goch Informal Settlement, Jeppe Informal Settlement and Booysens Informal Settlement. Region G Phumla-Mxazhi Vlakfontein, Phumla-Mxashi Unaville, Part of Lenasia South, Hospital Hill, Mountain View, Ennerdale Ext 9, Ennerdale Ext 6, Kokotela Lawley Ext 2, Lenasia Ext 9, Thembelihle, Slovopark over N12, Elias Motswledi Powerpark, Freedom Park, Pimville Zone 9, Kliptown, Mixon Manor Lenasia Ext 1.

City Power stressed that the success of its plan for the winter season depended greatly on the cooperation and responsible energy use of Joburg residents.

“We urge residents to be responsible during this time,” said City Power CEO Lerato Setshedi.

“Besides causing overloading, equipment failure, and unplanned power interruptions, illegal connections disrupt the lives of loyal and paying customers, lead to public fatalities that include loss of children’s lives, make our electricity unreliable, and result in loss of revenue for the organisation which loses millions annually.”

“We are relying on our customers to make the necessary adjustments to save electricity in their households. This, in turn, will decrease overloading of the network, prevent unplanned outages while easing pressure off the grid especially during winter months.”

City Power said that customers should switch off all non-essential items between 16:00 and 22:00, and if they are not at work during the lockdown, they should consider cooking earlier to enable those at work to cook when they return home in the evening.

