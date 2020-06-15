South Africa considers expanding nuclear power

South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy took another step in starting a new nuclear-power program.

The department issued a request for information for goods and services involved in such a program. Submissions close on Sept. 15, according to the document.

South Africa said last month that it plans to expand nuclear capacity within the next five years. The country currently has a single nuclear plant.

A drive for additional facilities largely faded after the ruling party forced Jacob Zuma to step down as president in 2018.

Additional plants were widely considered unaffordable, and the nation’s economic slump has further dented the government’s ability to pay for them.