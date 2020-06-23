Eskom warns of severe power shortage

Eskom has requested South Africans to reduce their electricity usage, warning that the national power grid is severely constrained due to unplanned breakdowns.

“Eskom appeals to the public to reduce electricity consumption as the generation system is severely constrained,” Eskom said.

“We have unexpectedly lost four large units due to unplanned breakdowns, while the return to service of another two generation units has been delayed.”

Eskom said that the unplanned breakdowns happened at its Kendal, Majuba, and Lethabo power stations.

“Furthermore, units at the Duvha and Tutuka power stations have not returned to service as expected.”

“A further Kendal unit was taken off due to technical difficulties and to address emissions.”

Eskom said that it has 31,000MW of available total capacity to meet demand tonight, 23 June.

“While we expect some units to return to service soon, this situation may persist until the weekend.”

“We urge the public to reduce consumption by switching off non-essential appliances in order to maintain the integrity of the system,” Eskom said.

Eskom promises no load-shedding

This follows after Eskom recently dismissed concerns that South Africa would return to regular load-shedding as electricity demand returns to normal.

“We foresee the possibility of three days of stage 1 load-shedding this winter, which should occur late in July,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha previously told MyBroadband.

The power utility has implemented rotational load reduction in certain areas in Gauteng to restrict the electricity supply in areas where illegal commons are common.

“Load reduction is an initiative aimed and protecting Eskom’s assets by reducing load during peak hours in the high-density residential areas of Gauteng, which have high incidences of illegal connections and overloading,” Mantshantsha explained.

“These illegal connections and overloading, particularly where you have multiple households connecting through the main house, cause transformers and mini-substations to explode under the heavy unregulated weight.”