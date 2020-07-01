Assaulted, intimidated, and held hostage – The life of an Eskom employee

Eskom has witnessed an increase in the number of incidents where its offices and employees are targeted by community members.

The national power utility told MyBroadband that incidents that have increased include offices being blockaded, as well as employees being assaulted, intimidated, and in extreme situations, held hostage by community members.

“The safety of Eskom employees remains a major concern at this stage, and such cases have been reported to the law enforcement agencies for further investigation,” said Eskom.

It said it has intensified its efforts to contain criminality, which also includes theft and vandalism involving its electricity network.

“In high-risk areas and especially at night our employees are being escorted by security personnel. We have also increased security around Eskom properties in high-risk areas,” said Eskom.

“These security interventions are very costly and not sustainable for the business.”

Energy expert Ted Blom confirmed that the practice of residents threatening Eskom employees has become common.

“Eskom now routinely only accesses townships if there is a SAPS escort to accompany them,” said Blom.

“Even then, the safety of staff is not ensured as the crowds can become quite militant, and are often armed.”

Blom said that the battle to get users to pay for their electricity first began in 1985 when the ANC called for residents not to pay for electricity in an attempt to bring the apartheid government down.

However, Blom said, what was “passive resistance” in 1985 has now become a “war zone” which Eskom staff refuse to enter.

Dealing with criminals

Eskom confirmed that it withdraws its employees as soon as their lives are threatened – a practice which negatively affects the electricity grids in these areas.

“The withdrawal of Eskom employees in an area may lead to prolonged outages because when illegal connections are not removed, they overload the network which often results in failure or explosions of the electricity infrastructure,” Eskom explained.

“Unless Eskom is satisfied that the area is safe for its employees to return to the area, services remain withdrawn. When employees do return to the area, they are often escorted by the private security personnel or law enforcement agencies.”

Eskom said that initiatives taken to deal with criminality against Eskom have resulted in a number of arrests.

These arrests relate to illegal operations on the Eskom network, theft of copper and transformers, and other illegal activities related to electricity.

“Eskom also conducts network audits which entails removal of illegal connections and tampered meters and issuing fines to those who have contraventions,” said Eskom.

It thanked communities where members have reported illegal connections and electricity-related crimes to law enforcement agencies, and urged communities to continue doing so.

Conflict over Eskom electricity tariffs

Blom argued that while the rise of violence is unacceptable, there is a reason for township residents to be upset.

“If Eskom listens to protests at the various Nersa hearings around the country when they apply for tariff increases, the message from township folk is the same – electricity is no longer affordable to the average township household.”

“They have consistently cried for electricity tariffs to be held below inflation – which has fallen on deaf ears. Eskom tariffs have increased more than 500% in the past 12 years vs inflation of around 60%,” Blom said.

Blom said that the only affordable electricity currently offered by Eskom is in the first block of its tariff structure.

“This block is artificially small (0-50kWh or 0-300kWh) and deliberately inflates the cost to the average consumer who requires 1,000kWh per month,” said Blom.

Blom believes that the “warfare” between Eskom and township residents will continue until the following is addressed:

Unemployment has been addressed in South Africa.

Eskom tariffs are reduced to “pre-corruption tariffs” – which Blom said were about 75% below current levels.

Alternatively, or in addition, power generation through solar panels becomes the norm in townships.

Now read: Eskom will be allowed to make big electricity price increases