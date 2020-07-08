Eskom warns of severe electricity constraints

Eskom has urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage after it lost two power generation units, an event which is putting a severe strain on its network.

The company said it lost one generation unit at the Kendal power station and another unit at the Tutuka power station this morning.

This is in addition to a generation unit which tripped at the Tutuka power station yesterday evening.

“Eskom teams are hard at work trying to return these units to service,” the power utility said in a statement.

Eskom warned that any additional breakdown will compromise its ability to supply the country through the peak demand period of 17:00 to 21:00.

“This constrained supply situation may persist through the weekend,” the company said.

“We urge the public’s co-operation in managing demand to help us supply the country’s demand through the peak periods”.

There is some good news for consumers, however: the Medupi unit which tripped yesterday has been returned to service this morning.

