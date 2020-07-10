Eskom load-shedding warning for Friday

Update – Eskom has confirmed load-shedding for Friday 10 July.

The original article is below.

Eskom has warned of an increased risk of load-shedding today due to the national power system being severely constrained.

“The possibility that Eskom may be forced to implement load-shedding has increased as the power system is severely constrained,” the power utility said.

“Five generation units were taken off the grid, significantly raising the possible need for load-shedding.”

“We urge the public to continue reducing electricity usage to help us avoid load-shedding,” Eskom said.

Eskom said that load-shedding could be implemented to protect the system if the need arises.

If this is the case, load-shedding will be implemented between 16:00 and 22:00 this evening.

Eskom attributed the power system constraints to the loss of additional generation units and the delayed return to service of generation units.

Power station problems

“Two units at the Arnot power station, as well as a unit each at Kendal, Tutuka, and Majuba were taken off the grid,” Eskom said.

“These removed more than 2,600MW of capacity from the system.”

“The delayed return to service of a generation unit at the Divha power station, has also added significant pressure to the generation system,” it said.

The power utility warned that any additional breakdowns would compromise its ability to supply power to the country, and that the risk of load-shedding would persist through the weekend.

“We request the public to reduce electricity usage between 16:00 and 22:00 in order to assist us in preventing the need for load-shedding,” Eskom said.

“Over the past two evenings, the help of the public assisted us in avoiding the need for load-shedding.”

“With your help, Eskom can again pull through without load-shedding,” it said.

