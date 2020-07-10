Eskom stage 2 load-shedding to continue on Saturday

Eskom has announced it will resume stage 2 load-shedding on Saturday 11 July.

On Friday morning, the power utility announced it would have to implement the first load-shedding since the start of lockdown.

This followed several power plant breakdowns exceeding 3,000MW in capacity.

It has now confirmed stage 2 load-shedding would be suspended at 22:00, and resume at 09:00 on Saturday morning.

“Even though some of the units are expected back in service tonight, continuing with load-shedding tomorrow is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the coming week,” the utility said.

Reduction in capacity loss

Three of the six generation units contributing to the earlier breakdowns were successfully returned to service at Tutuka, Arnot and Matimba powers stations as of Friday evening, Eskom noted.

“This has had a net effect of reducing the plant breakdowns to 2,350MW of capacity,” Eskom said.

It added the delayed return to service of a generation unit at the Duvha power station has added significant pressure to the generation system.

Eskom added the cold weather had resulted in demand for electricity increasing significantly, and urged the public to reduce usage to help the utility limit the impact of load-shedding.

It claimed the reaction to its calls to reduce usage earlier in the week assisted in avoiding the need for load-shedding on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Only 3 days expected

Addressing concerns of load-shedding returning after the national COVID-19 lockdown, Eskom previously said that it only expected to have a maximum of three days of load-shedding during the winter season.

The power utility claimed it anticipated “little-to-no” load-shedding during winter.

It added that if stage 1 and stage 2 load-shedding were required in winter, these power cuts will probably only be implemented in the evening.