Eskom stage 2 load-shedding for Sunday

Eskom has announced it will implement stage 2 load-shedding on Sunday 12 July.

The power utility will suspend Saturday’s stage 2 load-shedding at 22:00, and then resume its rotational power cuts from 08:00 on Sunday morning.

Eskom said this was necessary to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the coming week.

It noted that progress had been made in restoring generation capacity at several power plants on Saturday.

“Today the teams have successfully returned to service three generation units at the Arnot, Duvha and Kenal power stations,” Eskom said.

“These have added a combined 1,565MW capacity to the generation system, adding to yesterday’s return to service of generation units at Tutuka, Matimba and Arnot power stations.”

The utility added that the return of a generation unit each at the Tutuka, Kriel and Hendrina power stations has been delayed, adding to the supply constraints.

Eskom warned that while its teams were working “round the clock” to return units to service, the severely constrained generation system will most likely persist through the coming week.

It urged electricity users to reduce their consumption to help Eskom recover more quickly from the supply constraints.

Devastating impact on work-from-home

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka has cautioned that load-shedding will have a direct impact on people’s ability to work from home.

Many employees are currently working from home as a measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

A stable electricity supply is a core ingredient to support remote working, and load-shedding can make it less viable for employees without generators or other forms of backup power.

“If it continues during this tough period businesses will have no choice but to recall staff back to the office where there are generators,” Wierzycka said.

This is very bad news for the country, which is currently struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 in business hubs like Gauteng and Cape Town.

