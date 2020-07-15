Eskom stage 2 load-shedding implemented

Eskom has announced that it will shift from stage 1 to stage 2 load-shedding from 14:00 today.

The power utility said it regrets this escalation which was implemented due to a shortage in capacity.

“We regret that load-shedding Stage 1 will change to Stage 2 from 14:00 until 22:00 due to a shortage of capacity,” Eskom said.

Eskom announced last night that it would implement stage 1 load-shedding on Wednesday 15 July, citing issues with the restoration of poer generation units.

Eskom said it had restored two generation units to service, which has helped to significantly reduce the strain on the national power grid.

“In addition, unit 2 at Koeberg was synchronised into the grid yesterday,” Eskom said.

“This additional capacity has significantly reduced the strain on the generation system.”

Eskom added that while this progress helped it to cope with increased demand due to cold weather, it was not enough to stop load-shedding altogether.

“Eskom wishes to assure the public that implementing load-shedding is the last resort, in order to protect the national grid,” Eskom said.

Return to load-shedding slated

Eskom’s return to load-shedding and its requests that South Africans reduce power consumptions have been slated.

“This is when it hits home that South Africa is going backwards at a rapid pace,” said Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka.

“I am so tired of excuses, lack of coherent growth strategies, corrupt system, lack of inclusion of people who want to help,” she said.

Wierzycka added that load-shedding has a direct impact on people’s ability to work from home.

“If it continues during this tough period businesses will have no choice but to recall staff back to the office where there are generators,” she said.